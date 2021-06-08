Home / Drawing / Illustration

Illustrator Recreates Celebrities in 9 Different Cartoon Styles

By Margherita Cole on June 8, 2021
Different Cartoon Style Illustrations by Rino Russo

Morgan Freeman

Drawing someone's portrait is a challenge, but how about drawing it in several different styles? Italian artist Rino Russo shows off his observational skills by rendering famous celebrities' likeness in the style of cartoons like The Simpsons, Rick and Morty, The Fairly OddParents, and more.

“As a young man, before embarking on the road as a graphic designer, I made caricatures in various Italian squares,” Russo tells My Modern Met. “And a few years ago, for fun, I made my first caricature in the Simpsons style! From the first sharing, many others were born.” His series of celebrity portraits include Robert Downey Jr., Morgan Freeman, The Weeknd, and the legendary Stan Lee.

While Russo specializes in drawing in The Simpsons style, he is able to take the distinguishable characteristics of each person and render them in very different visual approaches. In Morgan Freeman's portrait series, for instance, the artist manages to capture the actor in the anthropomorphic style of Bojack Horseman and the superhero comic book style of Archer.

You can commission a Simpsons-style portrait and purchase Russo's merchandise via his website, and keep up to date with his latest creations by following the artist on Instagram.

Italian artist Rino Russo captures famous celebrities in different cartoon styles.

Different Cartoon Style Illustrations by Rino Russo

Stan Lee

Different Cartoon Style Illustrations by Rino Russo

The Weeknd

Different Cartoon Style Illustrations by Rino Russo

Robert Downey Jr.

Different Cartoon Style Illustrations by Rino Russo

James Gunn

Different Cartoon Style Illustrations by Rino Russo

Neymar Jr.

The artist also illustrates the various hairstyles and costumes of celebrities.

Different Cartoon Style Illustrations by Rino Russo

Johnny Depp

Different Cartoon Style Illustrations by Rino Russo

Dennis Rodman

Rino Russo: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rino Russo.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
