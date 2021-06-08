Illustrator Recreates Celebrities in 9 Different Cartoon Styles

Drawing someone's portrait is a challenge, but how about drawing it in several different styles? Italian artist Rino Russo shows off his observational skills by rendering famous celebrities' likeness in the style of cartoons like The Simpsons, Rick and Morty, The Fairly OddParents, and more.

“As a young man, before embarking on the road as a graphic designer, I made caricatures in various Italian squares,” Russo tells My Modern Met. “And a few years ago, for fun, I made my first caricature in the Simpsons style! From the first sharing, many others were born.” His series of celebrity portraits include Robert Downey Jr., Morgan Freeman, The Weeknd, and the legendary Stan Lee.

While Russo specializes in drawing in The Simpsons style, he is able to take the distinguishable characteristics of each person and render them in very different visual approaches. In Morgan Freeman's portrait series, for instance, the artist manages to capture the actor in the anthropomorphic style of Bojack Horseman and the superhero comic book style of Archer.

You can commission a Simpsons-style portrait and purchase Russo's merchandise via his website, and keep up to date with his latest creations by following the artist on Instagram.

Italian artist Rino Russo captures famous celebrities in different cartoon styles.

The artist also illustrates the various hairstyles and costumes of celebrities.

