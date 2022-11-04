Home / Entertainment / TV

‘The Simpsons’ Episode Turns TV’s Most Famous Family Into ‘Death Note’-Style Anime Characters

By Regina Sienra on November 4, 2022
The Simpsons’s Death Note Episode Sees Tv’s Most Famous Family as Anime Characters

Whether you’re a devoted The Simpsons fan to this day or you’re simply a fan of the classic, early seasons, there's always a universal curiosity about the deadly shenanigans they put out for their yearly Halloween episode, known as the Treehouse of Horror. This time, they truly hit it out of the park with a segment that pays tribute to the anime series Death Note and turns our favorite animated family into anime-style characters.

It's really interesting to see how the signature details that make each character so recognizable are translated into this style. Marge's tall curly updo is turned into a sensible blue bun, and the green shade of her tube dress is seen on her apron. Lisa's spiky hair becomes a fuzzy blond mane, paired with her famous pearl necklace and red dress. Homer, known for his bald head and his white shirt, gets a less endearing look on this version.

If the animation style feels very well done for being a parody, it’s because the production team turned to DR Movie, a Seoul-based studio that helped animate the original Japanese show. While the episode presents the key elements of the story—turning the titular “Death Note” journal into “Death Tome,” it does so with a usual wacky Simpson twist.

According to user Turbotastic at Kotaku, The Simpsons and Death Note share a longer story. Back in 2008, artist Nina “SpaceCoyote” Matsumoto loaded two fan art pieces to DeviantArt—one showing the Simpson family in Death Note‘s manga style, and the other showing Death Note in the style of The Simpsons. The quality of her work led her to be noticed by Bongo Comics, The Simpsons comic publisher, to develop a full-length story, with Bart getting the leading role instead of Lisa.

Wondering how to watch the Simpsons' Death Note episode? It's streaming on Hulu. You can also watch all previous 33 seasons of The Simpsons on Disney+.

The Simpsons were turned into anime-style characters to pay tribute to Death Note for their yearly Treehouse of Horror episode.

The Simpsons’s Death Note Episode Sees Tv’s Most Famous Family as Anime Characters

Check out a fragment of the segment below and stream The SimpsonsDeath Note episode on Hulu.

h/t: [Comicbook]

All images via The Simpsons/FOX.

Related Articles:

Vans Is Releasing a Simpsons-Inspired Collection to Celebrate “America’s Favorite Family”

Artist Reimagines Famous Paintings With the Quirky Cast of ‘The Simpsons’

This Amazing Anime Flipbook Is So Long It Should Be Its Own Show

High Schooler Transforms a Melon Into a Real-life “Devil Fruit” From a Popular Anime

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Zendaya Makes Emmy Awards History and Sets Two Records in One Night
Pole Dancer Amazes ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges With Visually Stunning Routine
LEGO Unveils ‘The Office’ Set With 15 Characters From the Beloved TV Series
Actress Julia Garner Is Nominated for Two Awards at This Year’s Emmys
11-Year-Old Singer’s Unexpected Vocals Take ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges by Surprise
Frida Kahlo’s Estate Is Working With Producers To Create a TV Series About Her Life

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Anne Hathaway Has Runaway Victory in a Sing-Off With Kelly Clarkson
Amy Schneider Becomes Jeopardy’s First Female Millionaire
First Ever “Golden-Con” Honoring ‘The Golden Girls’ Will Take Place in Chicago
Sesame Street Welcomes Its First Asian American Muppet to the Neighborhood
Stitch Your Favorite ‘Friends’ Characters With This Cool Crochet Kit
15 Must-See TV Shows for Architects and Architecture Lovers

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.