‘The Simpsons’ Episode Turns TV’s Most Famous Family Into ‘Death Note’-Style Anime Characters

Whether you’re a devoted The Simpsons fan to this day or you’re simply a fan of the classic, early seasons, there's always a universal curiosity about the deadly shenanigans they put out for their yearly Halloween episode, known as the Treehouse of Horror. This time, they truly hit it out of the park with a segment that pays tribute to the anime series Death Note and turns our favorite animated family into anime-style characters.

It's really interesting to see how the signature details that make each character so recognizable are translated into this style. Marge's tall curly updo is turned into a sensible blue bun, and the green shade of her tube dress is seen on her apron. Lisa's spiky hair becomes a fuzzy blond mane, paired with her famous pearl necklace and red dress. Homer, known for his bald head and his white shirt, gets a less endearing look on this version.

If the animation style feels very well done for being a parody, it’s because the production team turned to DR Movie, a Seoul-based studio that helped animate the original Japanese show. While the episode presents the key elements of the story—turning the titular “Death Note” journal into “Death Tome,” it does so with a usual wacky Simpson twist.

According to user Turbotastic at Kotaku, The Simpsons and Death Note share a longer story. Back in 2008, artist Nina “SpaceCoyote” Matsumoto loaded two fan art pieces to DeviantArt—one showing the Simpson family in Death Note‘s manga style, and the other showing Death Note in the style of The Simpsons. The quality of her work led her to be noticed by Bongo Comics, The Simpsons comic publisher, to develop a full-length story, with Bart getting the leading role instead of Lisa.

Wondering how to watch the Simpsons' Death Note episode? It's streaming on Hulu. You can also watch all previous 33 seasons of The Simpsons on Disney+.

