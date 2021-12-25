The architectural style of Brutalism has risen in popularity in recent years as people have demonstrated a renewed interest and appreciation for its minimalist aesthetic. And as “an ode to the beauty of brutalist form” and the pure balance and harmony between architecture and nature it creates, global design curators and interior brand Tigmi Trading has released its first in-house designed rug collection called Rilievo. Inspired by the approach of Italian modernist architect Carlo Scarpa, these modern minimalist rugs stand out with their beautifully subtle combination of form and function.

“I have a deep connection with architectural detail and in particular, the way brutalist forms can balance the harshness and strength of materiality with the intricate detail of the design,” says founder and creative director of Tigmi Trading, Danielle McEwan. That same balance was sought out in the concepts for this new line, and careful thought was put into every design aspect of these expertly hand-crafted rugs. Rilievo means “relief” in Italian, and the sculptural relief details for which the collection was named capture the eye as the geometric forms catch the light and give the rugs a multi-hued appearance that harnesses the balance between hard edges and light.

Offered in an array of rich natural tones, each one is made of a combination of New Zealand wool paired with a base of soft, linen lining. And as an ethically sourced and environmentally conscious brand, every Rilievo rug is made to order. Furthermore, each individual fiber is hand-knotted by expert artisans in Nepal, making each rug a reflection of Tigmi Trading's slow and considered approach to design.

“It had always been the vision that one day we would create our own range of rugs, a coalescence of ideas that carried through time. I wanted to ensure that we presented a collection indicative of our commitment to quality & artisanship but that also captured the essence of our brand in the visual language of our designs,” explains McEwan. “Our aim is to keep pushing ourselves and customers to think and buy consciously—beautifully aesthetic, socially and ethically made design—we don’t believe you need to sacrifice one for the other.”

Scroll down to see images of Tigmi Trading's beautiful rug collection, Rilievo. For more information about the line or to purchase a rug of your own, visit the company’s website.

Global design curators and interior brand Tigmi Trading has produced its own line of in-house designed rugs called Rilievo.

The modern minimalist rugs are inspired by the beauty and design of brutalist architecture.

Tigmi Trading: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tigmi Trading.