Home / Funny

Original Patent Drawing Puts an End to the Great “Over or Under” Toilet Paper Debate

By Arnesia Young on May 13, 2021
Toilet Paper Over or Under

Photo: Stock Photos from The Faces/Shutterstock

Over or under? This is the question that has plagued the Western world since the invention of modern toilet paper. It was in 1857 that New York-based inventor Joseph C. Gayetty developed the first packaged variety to be made widely available in the U.S. However, it wasn’t until 1871 that perforated rolls of toilet paper were invented. Seth Wheeler filed a patent for his innovative design for the first time that year, and he filed another for a refined version of his invention again in 1891.

The illustrated diagram from Wheeler’s 1891 patent sheds some light on how the toilet paper roll was originally intended to be used. According to the image, it appears that the dangling end was designed to hang over—rather than under—the roll. This may be a crippling blow to those who are of the persuasion that under is the way to go. Even so, if hanging your toilet paper roll under is wrong, they probably don’t want to be right.

Scroll down to see the image of Wheeler’s original patented diagram. You’ll either bask in the smug victory of being right or shrink from the terrible displeasure of having your convictions shattered. Or, it will just be another interesting fact to add to your repertoire. It is—after all—just toilet paper.

The original patent sheds some light on whether toilet paper was designed to hang over or under.

When Was Toilet Paper Invented

Seth Wheeler, perforated toilet paper roll patent, 1891. (Image: Public Domain via Google Patent)

h/t: [IFLSience]

Related Articles:

Patent Drawings Offer Revealing Details About Everyday Objects

Learn How the Invention of Printing Press Changed the World for the Better

Who Is Abraham Ortelius? Learn More About the Inventor of the World’s First Atlas

Interview: Everyday Objects Split in Half Reveal Unexpected Inner Workings

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Teenager Accidentally Moves Into Senior Living Complex, But Now Loves Her New Neighborhood
Creative Cosplayer Crafts Hilariously “Low Cost” Costumes That Are Brilliant
Mystical History of Astrology: From Ancient Zodiac Maps To Modern Horoscopes
Funny Guy Photoshops Himself Onto His Fridge’s Screen To Make It Look Like He’s Stuck Inside
Artist Creates Funny Travel Posters for National Parks Based on Their Bad Reviews
Luxurious Ancient Roman Villa Discovered Under a Construction Site in Britain

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

These 17th-Century Skull Watches Open Up to Reveal Time as It Passes Us By
Afghan Photographer Uses a Rare 100 Year Old “All-in-One” Camera to Shoot Pictures
Historic Ship Reclaimed By Nature Has a Second Life As a Protective Breakwater
Inhale the Long History of Artfully Designed Perfume Bottles
Two Determined Dachshunds Help “Free” the Huge Ship That Was Stuck in the Suez Canal
Feather Sculpture Pays Tribute to Native American Generosity to Irish During the Great Famine

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.