Home / Art / Street Art

Street Artist Transforms Ordinary Landscapes Into Playful Cast of Characters

By Sara Barnes on February 17, 2021
Urban Street Art by Tom Bob

In the eyes of the artist Tom Bob, a parking block is more than just a concrete slab. To him, this elongated form is a french fry merely waiting to be realized. And much to the delight of passersby, he transforms this and other forgettable parts of the urban landscape into colorful characters and objects.

Tom Bob’s clever street art is all about finding the possibilities in a place—be it a manhole cover, pipes, or an array of hoses hanging on a wall. Each of these mundane elements has the makings of something spectacular. Tom Bob reveals their inner potential and, thanks to him, we finally see them for what they are: a pizza, a worm, and a swashbuckling pirate.

Delight is the central focus of the artist's creations. “My goal is to transform street objects into fun whimsical characters,” Tom Bob tells My Modern Met, “creating the emotion of happiness and wonder.” This is evident not only in the colors that Tom Bob chooses but conceptually as well. When you see how he has noticed a blue pipe (that matches the wall, intending to be camouflaged) could make a great snout for an anteater, you can’t help but be amazed by his vision for a more playful and joyful world.

Scroll down for some of Tom Bob’s latest works. Then, follow him on Instagram to see what he’s working on next.

The street artist Tom Bob creates cool street art that transforms ordinary parts of the urban landscape into colorful characters.

Urban Street Art by Tom BobUrban Street Art by Tom BobSpray Paint Street Art by Tom BobSpray Paint Street Art by Tom BobCool Street Art by Tom BobCool Street Art by Tom BobCool Street Art by Tom BobSpray Paint Street Art by Tom BobUrban Street Art by Tom BobUrban Street Art by Tom BobSpray Paint Street Art by Tom BobSpray Paint Street Art by Tom BobSpray Paint Street Art by Tom BobSpray Paint Street Art by Tom Bob

Tom Bob: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tom Bob.

Related Articles:

Graffiti Artist Creates Amazing Street Art Illusions Using Only Spray Paint

‘AnonyMouse’ Street Artists Install Miniature Shops and Restaurants for Mice on City Streets

Street Artist Gives New Life to Discarded Food Cans as Adorable Characters

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Giant Tiger Mural Roars a Colorful Bouquet of Flowers and Glistening Gems
Artist Spreads Positivity Across the Globe With His Eco-Friendly Street Art
Banksy Ends 2020 With New COVID-19 Street Art of Sneezing Woman
Artist Transforms Abandoned Tanks in Kabul Into Colorful Works of Art
Patchwork-Style Animal Murals Raise Awareness of Endangered Species Around the World
Vibrant Street Mural Transforms a Busy Crosswalk Into a Walkable Work of Art

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Graffiti Artist “Drapes” Beautiful Lace Patterned Mural Across a Fashion Museum
Banksy’s Version of Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Expected to Earn Up to $6.5 Million at Auction
Elegant Calligraphy Mural Greets Passersby With an Uplifting Quote From a 14th Century Poet
3D Mural of Precarious Teacups Comes “Crashing” To Life With Augmented Reality
Dolly Parton’s Black Lives Matter Statement Is Now a Mural in Nashville
This New Digital Archive Preserves Black Lives Matter Protest Art From Around the World

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.