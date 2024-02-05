Home / Entertainment / Music

Tracy Chapman’s Rare Live Performance at Grammys Earns Outpouring of Love From the Audience

By Pinar Noorata on February 5, 2024

Embed from Getty Images

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards aired last night, honoring the music industry's best artists, composers, producers, and more. While pop stars like Taylor Swift celebrated a historic fourth win of the Best Album of the Year category and Miley Cyrus picked up her very first Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance, there was one seasoned artist who performed a hit she first debuted in 1988 (before Swift or Cyrus were even born). Tracy Chapman's “Fast Car” has resonated with multiple generations since its release over 35 years ago. Now, it's been having a bit of a renaissance thanks to country singer Luke Combs' cover of the song.

A few months ago, Chapman become the very first Black musician to win Song of the Year at the Country Music Awards for this new rendition of her timeless track. The song, which won Chapman a Grammy back in 1989, also earned a Grammy nomination this year. Combs was invited to perform the song at the live Grammys ceremony and the audience was visibly and audibly delighted to see Chapman up there with him. As the “Give Me One Reason” artist began to sing, it was clear from her expression that she was emotional and touched by the outpouring of love for her. Though it didn't hinder her performance—no waver in her voice could be heard—it was a moment that all who watched could feel. Her gratitude was palpable.

Since the performance, Chapman's “Fast Car” has skyrocketed to the #1 spot on iTunes in the U.S. It's been nearly 36 years since its release and now there's not only a multitude of nostalgic people who are reliving their youth through this transportive song, but also a whole new generation discovering the genius of Chapman. The response to the song and the artist behind it has been huge, to say the least; but, as many point out, it isn't that big of a surprise. As one fan on X (formerly Twitter) states, “Nothing crazy about one of the greatest songs in songwriting history doing well! But it's great to see it back!”

Tracy Chapman's 1988 hit song “Fast Car” has been having a renaissance thanks to its new rendition by country singer Luke Combs.

At the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, Chapman took to the stage with Combs to perform her beloved song and she was visibly moved by the outpouring of love.

The audience was beyond excited to see the artist in a rare performance and made it known on social media.

Since the duet, Chapman's “Fast Car” has climbed the iTunes charts in the U.S. and reached the #1 spot.

Though it's been nearly 36 years since it first debuted, fans are not surprised by the timeless track's resurgence in popularity.

Tracy Chapman: YouTube | SpotifyInstagram | Facebook | X

Related Articles:

Tracy Chapman Becomes First Black Musician to Win Song of the Year at CMAs

Billy Joel Will Release a New Song for the First Time in Nearly 20 Years

Watch Jon Batiste “Break Musical Barriers” by Playing Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ as Blues and Gospel Music

Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Will Soon Be Turned Into a Stage Musical

Pinar

Pinar Noorata is the Managing Editor at My Modern Met. She is a writer, editor, and content creator based in Brooklyn, NY. She earned her BA in Film and Media Studies from CUNY Hunter College and is an alumni of the Center for Arts Education’s Career Development Program in NYC. She has worked at NBC Universal, Penguin Books, and the Tribeca Film Festival as well as many other independent media companies. When she isn’t writing, editing, or creating videos herself, Pinar enjoys watching movies—anything from foreign art house films to mainstream blockbusters.
Read all posts from Pinar
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Paul McCartney’s Photos Documenting the Beatles’ Rise to Stardom Coming to the Brooklyn Museum
Beyoncé Creates Unforgettable Memory for Young Blind Fan at One of Her Concerts
Billy Joel Will Release a New Song for the First Time in Nearly 20 Years
Watch Green Day Perform a Surprise Acoustic Set in a Packed NYC Subway Station
This Beautiful Poster Will Put Your Knowledge of Jazz Music to the Test
Sir Anthony Hopkins Delivers Impromptu Piano Performance in Empty Hotel Lobby

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds Recreate Wham! Cover Photo
Guitarist Tim Henson Shows off Amazing Skills With Unplugged Performance of Polyphia’s “Playing God”
Virtuoso Harmonica Player Shows What This Versatile, Little Instrument Can Do
Watch Jon Batiste “Break Musical Barriers” by Playing Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ as Blues and Gospel Music
Dolly Parton Dazzles in Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Uniform at NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show
Canadian Choir Invites Rick Astley To Sing and He Surprises Them by Actually Showing Up

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.