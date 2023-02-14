Photographer Captures the Stunning Sight of a Japanese Castle Covered in Snow

From the iconic Mount Fuji to Tokyo Tower, Japan is full of numerous landmarks. While some are well-known around the world, there are many hidden gems that are less talked about. Photographer Yuji Shibasaki captured one of these secret treasures when he snapped an enchanting shot of Tsuruga Castle covered in fluffy snow.

In the image, the tall and stunning tower is blanketed by a white sheet of snow as more falls from the sky. Its silhouette nearly blends into the setting, which is just as white. Between the weather and the monochromatic color palette, the magical photo evokes an image of stillness and calm, not to mention beauty.

The exquisite castle is located about three hours north of Tokyo in the Fukushima Prefecture. While its official name is actually Wakamatsu Castle, it is more commonly called Tsuruga. Today, the site isn't as visited as other examples of traditional architecture, but perhaps with Shibasaki's captivating portrait, more will flock to the area to catch a glimpse of the impressive building.

Photographer Yuji Shibasaki snapped an enchanting shot of Tsuruga Castle covered in snow.

h/t: [SoraNews24]

All images via Yuji Shibasaki.

Related Articles:

Japanese Woman Mesmerizes Audiences by Snowboarding While Wearing a Kimono for “Coming of Age Day”

This Japanese Train Ditched Conventional Fuel and Now Runs on Leftover Ramen Broth

Lush Roof at Japan’s Dazaifu Tenmangu Is Inspired by the Legend of the “Flying Plum Tree”