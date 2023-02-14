Home / Photography

Photographer Captures the Stunning Sight of a Japanese Castle Covered in Snow

By Margherita Cole on February 14, 2023
Tsuruga Castle in the Snow

From the iconic Mount Fuji to Tokyo Tower, Japan is full of numerous landmarks. While some are well-known around the world, there are many hidden gems that are less talked about. Photographer Yuji Shibasaki captured one of these secret treasures when he snapped an enchanting shot of Tsuruga Castle covered in fluffy snow.

In the image, the tall and stunning tower is blanketed by a white sheet of snow as more falls from the sky. Its silhouette nearly blends into the setting, which is just as white. Between the weather and the monochromatic color palette, the magical photo evokes an image of stillness and calm, not to mention beauty.

The exquisite castle is located about three hours north of Tokyo in the Fukushima Prefecture. While its official name is actually Wakamatsu Castle, it is more commonly called Tsuruga. Today, the site isn't as visited as other examples of traditional architecture, but perhaps with Shibasaki's captivating portrait, more will flock to the area to catch a glimpse of the impressive building.

Photographer Yuji Shibasaki snapped an enchanting shot of Tsuruga Castle covered in snow.

 

h/t: [SoraNews24]

All images via Yuji Shibasaki.

Related Articles:

Japanese Woman Mesmerizes Audiences by Snowboarding While Wearing a Kimono for “Coming of Age Day”

This Japanese Train Ditched Conventional Fuel and Now Runs on Leftover Ramen Broth

Lush Roof at Japan’s Dazaifu Tenmangu Is Inspired by the Legend of the “Flying Plum Tree”

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photographer Captures the Moment Rio’s Christ the Redeemer Is Struck by Lightning
Bolivian ‘Cholitas’ Fly on Their Skateboards in Empowering Portrait Series
Paul McCartney’s “Lost” Beatles Photos Go on Exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery
50 Years Ago, We Discovered the Earth Through the Iconic ‘Blue Marble’
AI Portraits Reveal How Young Celebrities Might Look as They Get Older
Artist Recreates His Own Work With an AI Art Generator

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Gradient Arrangements of Food Highlights Biodiversity Not Often Seen in Supermarkets
Lionel Messi’s World Cup Instagram Post Is Now the Most-Liked Ever
Hundreds of Sick Children Are Transported to a Christmas Wonderland Thanks to Photoshop Artists
Adorable Photos Capture a Happy Pup in Mid-Sprint Towards Its Human
Best of 2022: Top 50 Photographs From Around the World
Graphic Designer Artfully Photoshops 30 Celebrities With Their Younger Selves

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]