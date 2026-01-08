Home / Art / Installation

27-Foot-Tall Buddha Sculpture Will Grace the High Line in NYC

By Sage Helene on January 8, 2026
Nguyen HighLine Buddha

“The Light That Shines Through The Universe,” 2025/2026. Sandstone and mirror-polished stainless steel © Tuan Andrew Nguyen 2025. (Photo: Courtesy of the artist, James Cohan, New York, and High Line Art)

This spring, a towering sandstone Buddha will rise above Manhattan on the High Line Plinth. Created by Vietnamese-American artist Tuan Andrew Nguyen, the monumental sculpture is titled The Light That Shines Through the Universe. The installation will remain on view through fall 2027, offering a space for contemplation in one of New York City’s busiest public parks.

Nguyen’s work draws inspiration from the Bamiyan Buddhas, colossal 6th-century statues carved into Afghanistan’s cliffs. The Taliban destroyed those figures in 2001, an act that reverberated far beyond the region. Rather than reconstructing what was lost, Nguyen creates a new monument shaped by memory, absence, and imagination.

Nguyen based the sculpture on historical photographs and descriptions of the Bamiyan Buddhas. He intentionally avoided making an exact replica. Instead, he presents a reinterpreted form that acknowledges both destruction and endurance.

The artist titled the work after the Bamiyan Buddha’s local name “Salsal,” which translates to The Light That Shines Through the Universe. The phrase underscores the project’s central idea: even when physical objects vanish, cultural memory persists.

The sculpture, which stands 27 feet tall, is carved from light brown sandstone and a steel armature supports the massive form. Craftspeople in Vietnam fabricated the sculpture in four sections, which the team later shipped to New York for installation.

Unlike the original Bamiyan Buddhas, which were carved directly into rock faces, Nguyen’s sculpture is fully freestanding. This required a critical creative decision. Since the original statues had no backs, Nguyen designed one himself. By intentionally leaving the back less detailed than the front, the simplified surface invites viewers to imagine what is missing. It also emphasizes that history often reaches us incomplete.

One of the installation’s most powerful elements is its hands. The original Bamiyan Buddhas lost their hands long before their destruction. Nguyen reimagined them using melted brass artillery shells and scrap metal sourced from Afghanistan.

The hands form traditional Buddhist mudras, gestures associated with compassion and fearlessness. Their polished metal surfaces contrast sharply with the rough sandstone body. Nguyen leaves a visible gap between the hands and the figure, reinforcing the work’s themes of rupture and repair.

Installed above the city streets, The Light That Shines Through the Universe offers a moment of stillness amid urban movement. The buddha faces the skyline, engaging directly with its surroundings while remaining quietly self-contained. The High Line will also host meditation and wellness programming connected to the installation. These events extend the sculpture’s themes beyond visual experience and into shared reflection.

Rather than asserting authority or dominance, Nguyen’s sculpture asks viewers to slow down. It honors cultural loss without attempting to replace what history erased.

On the High Line Plinth, The Light That Shines Through the Universe becomes more than a monument. It acts as a reminder that memory, imagination, and empathy endure, even when stone does not.

A 27-foot-tall Buddha will sit on the High Line, reimagining a monument destroyed by violence as a space for reflection and healing.

Nguyen HighLine Buddha

“The Light That Shines Through The Universe,” 2025/2026. Sandstone and mirror-polished stainless steel © Tuan Andrew Nguyen 2025. (Photo: Courtesy of the artist, James Cohan, New York, and High Line Art)

Artist Tuan Andrew Nguyen transformed sandstone and melted artillery shells into a sculpture designed specifically for the High Line Plinth, inviting viewers to pause, meditate, and remember.

Nguyen HighLine Buddha

“The Light That Shines Through The Universe,” 2025/2026. Sandstone and mirror-polished stainless steel © Tuan Andrew Nguyen 2025. (Photo: Courtesy of the artist, James Cohan, New York, and High Line Art)

Tuan Andrew Nguyen: WebsiteInstagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tuan Andrew Nguyen, James Cohan, New York, and High Line Art.

Related Articles:

The Art Institute of Chicago Will Return a 12th-Century Buddha Sculpture to Nepal

Giant Buddha Is Surrounded With Harmonious Mound of 150,000 Lavender Plants

Massive Pigeon Sculpture Perched on the High Line Overlooks NYC

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA Photography and Related Media from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Tape Artist Turns Grand Gallery Rotunda Into Vibrant Psychedelic Wonderland
Artist Transforms Cardboard Into Immersive Installations Imitating Ancient Roman Ruins
Iconic Gaudí Building Welcomes Labyrinth of Art by One of Europe’s Top Sculptors
How This Artist Transformed the Nobel Prize Banquet Into an Unexpectedly Immersive Journey [Interview]
2,000 Drones Transform Nighttime Skies With “Living Light” Over Abu Dhabi
Colorful Field of 8,800 Mirrored Flowers Celebrates the Diversity of the Netherlands

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Concrete Cars Submerged in the Ocean Aim To Revitalize Florida’s Coral Population
Artist Suspends Stunning Spectrum of Colorful Mesh Inside a Church
Memorial Phone Booth in Japan Offers People a Place To “Call” Deceased Loved Ones
Breathtaking Indoor Cloud Installation Made of Painted Panels Suspended in Mid-Air
Es Devlin’s Luminous Triangular ‘Library of Us’ Touches Down on Miami’s Shore
Best of 2025: Top 10 Art Installations Featured on My Modern Met

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.