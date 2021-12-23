Home / Architecture

AI Creates Its Own Poetry With Help From Visitors to the UK Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

By Samantha Pires on December 23, 2021
Front View of the UK Pavilion by Es Devlin at Dubai Expo 2020

British designer Es Devlin is behind the United Kingdom’s pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. The UK Pavilion—also called the Poem Pavilion—features cross-laminated timber extrusions displaying poems generated by AI. The poems are displayed as illuminated text at the ends of each extrusion and are made of words submitted by guests at the exposition. Visitors can submit words in both English and Arabic for poems in either language.

The pavilion uses technology to represent Devlin's positive associations with the culture in the UK. “The pavilion is at once an expression of the ideal of a culturally diverse Britain that I grew up with,” he explains, “tempered with our growing awareness of the part algorithms play in shaping the future of our culture.”

The entire pavilion demonstrates European and international collaboration, even in its construction. The cross-laminated timber was grown and assembled in Austria and Italy, but the LED tiles used to show the poems were engineered in Belgium, manufactured in China, and are now displayed using an algorithm engineered in California.

Poetry Created by AI at the UK Pavilion by Es Devlin at Dubai Expo 2020

The pavilion elegantly merges ideas of culture with artificial intelligence, though Devlin believes that these elements are becoming more integrated every day. “Algorithms are among us, they are an ever-growing part of our culture, their output is based on what they are trained on and who trains them,” says Devlin.

Experts who worked on the project included structural engineer Atelier One, environmental design consultant Atelier Ten, Avantegarde creative agency, and executive architect Veretec.

For more pavilions and exhibits, check out the full list of projects displayed at Dubai Expo 2020.

Es Devlin designed the UK Pavilion to be populated with poetry created by artificial intelligence for Dubai Expo 2020.

Front View of the UK Pavilion by Es Devlin at Dubai Expo 2020Poetry Created by AI at the UK Pavilion by Es Devlin at Dubai Expo 2020Interior View of the UK Pavilion by Es Devlin at Dubai Expo 2020Front View of the UK Pavilion by Es Devlin at Dubai Expo 2020Front View of the UK Pavilion by Es Devlin at Dubai Expo 2020

Es Devlin: Website | Instagram | Facebook
Dubai Expo 2020: Website | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Es Devlin.

Related Articles:

World's Largest Diving Pool With an Entire Sunken City Opens in Dubai

Colorful Installation Invites Viewers to an Immersive Collage of Earth’s Biodiversity

Floating Water Pavilion Winds Through Tokyo Garden To Celebrate the Olympics

20 Chairs Designed by Architects Compared To the Buildings They Are Famous For

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Zaha Hadid Architects Win a Railway Design Competition With a Sweeping Futuristic Bridge
Florence Architecture: 10 Must-See Buildings in the Historic Italian City [Infographic]
16-Story Residential Tower Will Have a Nature Trail Going Through It
Russia Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 Is Wrapped With Interwoven Rainbow Tubes
Stunning “Infinity Room” Building With Glass Elevators Lets Visitors Feel Like They’re Levitating in NYC
Architects Are Reimagining the Airport Experience With a Dramatic Roof Covering a “Vast Garden”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Best of 2021: Top 10 Buildings and Structures That Opened This Year
Bamboo Bungalows in Thailand’s Turtle Bay Eco-Tourism Destination Celebrate Local Folklore
Architects Imagine the “Office of the Future” Coming to Hollywood
3D-Printed ‘Rain Catcher’ House Reimagines Sustainable Home Design
Stunning Sustainable Pavilion Is Made of Massive “Energy Trees”
Resort Concept Imagines Treehouses Inspired by the Shape of Bamboo Rice Baskets

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.