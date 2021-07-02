Home / Design / Jewelry

Enchanting ‘Lady in the Water’ Jewelry Designed With Creatively Carved Agate Cameos

By Margherita Cole on July 2, 2021
Wire Wrapped Jewelry by Valk 9

“Lady in the Water,” gemstones and silver, 2021

Jewelry artist Andrew James Nagel—better known as Valk 9—creates intricate wire-wrapped necklaces, bracelets, and rings using silver and precious stones. He masterfully transforms the metal material into fluid organic-shaped forms that ethereally clasp around gems. One of his latest pieces entitled Lady in the Water, features an arrangement of tanzanite, imperial garnet, a freshwater pearl, and a black agate cameo enveloped in swirling layers of sterling silver.

Nagel has been working as a wire wrapping jewelry artist for over five years. “I draw most of my inspiration from the forests and mountains that surround my home in Ravalli County, Montana,” Nagel tells My Modern Met. “I've always loved darker themes as well, such as the works of H.R. Giger and the whole alien aesthetic. I fell into working with silver wire as a first step into the jewelry field. I'm slowly expanding into fabricated works and CAD designs as well.

“To design a piece, I start with the main stone. In this case, the carved agate cameo,” he explains. The agate carving is sourced from the website Rio Grande, which is an industry leader in gemstones and precious metal sourcing. “I envisioned here swimming in the ocean amongst the waves and deep-sea creatures. I felt she needed to be accented with pearl and an imperial garnet for a striking red opposition to the blue of the cameo. I oxidize most of my pieces (darker silver look) because I love the depth the darker spots give to the highlighted polished silver.” The final result looks like a fantastical piece of jewelry that is laden with mystical history.

You can purchase Nagel's silver jewelry via his online store, and learn from the artist by following him on Instagram and becoming his patron.

Artist Andrew James Nagel, AKA Valk 9, creates amazing wire jewelry using silver and precious gemstones.

“Lady in the Water,” gemstones and silver, 2021

“Lady in the Water,” gemstones and silver, 2021

“Lady in the Water,” gemstones and silver, 2021

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Valk 9 Designs (@valk9designs)

Watch this video to see more of Valk 9's work:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Valk 9 Designs (@valk9designs)

Valk 9: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Patreon

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Valk 9.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.