Home / Design / Jewelry

Bee-Inspired Jewelry Looks Like It’s Covered in Real Dripping Honey

By Emma Taggart on June 4, 2021
Honey Jewelry by Charming Little Fox

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Those that have a love for bees are sure to think this honey-inspired jewelry is as sweet as can bee. Each handmade piece is crafted by Stephanie (of Charming Little Fox) in her Colorado-based studio. Her earrings and necklaces look as though they’re covered in real, sticky honey, but the syrup-like material is actually hard resin.

Using delicate, honeycomb-shaped metal components as a base, Stephanie pours the golden resin over the top and lets it set. From statement necklace pendants to eye-catching earrings, each wearable work of art looks like its own small section of a beehive. Each piece looks as though it’s covered in real, dripping honey that glows in the sunlight, and some pieces even feature tiny golden bees!

Although they might appear as though they’re weighed down by gloopy honey, each piece is lightweight and comfortable to wear. Plus, Stephanie’s earrings are also available with clip-on backs, so you don’t even need to have your ears pierced to wear them.

“I make these earrings [and necklaces] with resin and materials from Japan, resulting in a totally unique and exciting way to share my love for the bees,” says Stephanie. “I seriously considered becoming a beekeeper at one point.” The talented jewelry designer loves the pollinating insects so much that she donates 10% of her sales to her local Northern Colorado Beekeepers Association. Stephanie’s honey-inspired jewelry is so popular that the busy bee has even started training her sister and husband to help fulfill her orders.

Check out Stephanie’s honey-inspired jewelry below and buy your own pieces from her collection on Etsy.

Stephanie (of Charming Little Fox) handcrafts bee-inspired earrings and necklaces that look as though they're covered in golden honey…

Honey Jewelry by Charming Little Fox

..but the syrup-like material is actually hard resin.

Honey Jewelry by Charming Little Fox

Each piece allows the artist to share her love for bees.

Honey Jewelry by Charming Little FoxHoney Jewelry by Charming Little FoxHoney Jewelry by Charming Little FoxHoney Jewelry by Charming Little FoxHoney Jewelry by Charming Little FoxCharming Little Fox: Etsy | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Charming Little Fox.

Related Articles:

Honey Bees Become Unconventional Collaborators by Completing This Artist’s Embroidery

Artist Combines Her Love of Bees and Seas Through Beautiful “Honeycomb Ceramics”

Exquisite Honeycomb Jewelry Pays Homage to the Natural Beauty of Bees

Watch This Brave “Bee Whisperer” Rescue a Live Beehive With Her Bare Hands

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Bee-Inspired Jewelry Looks Like It’s Covered in Real Dripping Honey

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Bee-Inspired Jewelry Looks Like It’s Covered in Real Dripping Honey

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.