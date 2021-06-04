Bee-Inspired Jewelry Looks Like It’s Covered in Real Dripping Honey

Those that have a love for bees are sure to think this honey-inspired jewelry is as sweet as can bee. Each handmade piece is crafted by Stephanie (of Charming Little Fox) in her Colorado-based studio. Her earrings and necklaces look as though they’re covered in real, sticky honey, but the syrup-like material is actually hard resin.

Using delicate, honeycomb-shaped metal components as a base, Stephanie pours the golden resin over the top and lets it set. From statement necklace pendants to eye-catching earrings, each wearable work of art looks like its own small section of a beehive. Each piece looks as though it’s covered in real, dripping honey that glows in the sunlight, and some pieces even feature tiny golden bees!

Although they might appear as though they’re weighed down by gloopy honey, each piece is lightweight and comfortable to wear. Plus, Stephanie’s earrings are also available with clip-on backs, so you don’t even need to have your ears pierced to wear them.

“I make these earrings [and necklaces] with resin and materials from Japan, resulting in a totally unique and exciting way to share my love for the bees,” says Stephanie. “I seriously considered becoming a beekeeper at one point.” The talented jewelry designer loves the pollinating insects so much that she donates 10% of her sales to her local Northern Colorado Beekeepers Association. Stephanie’s honey-inspired jewelry is so popular that the busy bee has even started training her sister and husband to help fulfill her orders.

Check out Stephanie’s honey-inspired jewelry below and buy your own pieces from her collection on Etsy.

Stephanie (of Charming Little Fox) handcrafts bee-inspired earrings and necklaces that look as though they're covered in golden honey…

..but the syrup-like material is actually hard resin.

Each piece allows the artist to share her love for bees.

