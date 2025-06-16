Van Gogh’s Famous Flower Paintings Are Brought to Life at New York Botanical Garden

Vincent van Gogh’s deep admiration for nature served as a constant source of inspiration throughout his brief life. Flowers, in particular, feature in many of the Dutch Post-Impressionist painter’s renowned works, from his iconic Sunflowers to the celebrated Irises. And now, you can experience Van Gogh’s painted botanicals in real life at the Van Gogh’s Flowers installation at the New York Botanical Garden (NYBG).

From towering sunflower sculptures to a stunning recreation of The Garden of the Hospital in Arles (painted by Van Gogh in 1889), the Van Gogh’s Flowers exhibition transforms NYBG’s 250-acre landscape into a colorful tribute to the Dutch master. The botanical displays were brought to life through collaborations with contemporary artists Lee Baker and Catherine Borowski of Graphic Rewilding and immersive artist Cyril Lancelin, who created the 3D field of sunflowers. Plus, Kansas City-based sculptor Amie Jacobsen created large-scale versions of Van Gogh’s still lifes, featuring irises, roses, and imperial fritillaries.

Visitors can also take part in a LEGO Botanical Garden pop-up, as well as a “Plein Air Drop-In and Paint” event, where you can tap into your inner Van Gogh. NYBG is also screening Loving Vincent, an animated film about the life of Van Gogh, on multiple dates. Plus, on select evenings, the sky comes alive with a Starry Night drone show, lighting up the night with the artist’s iconic swirling skies. The incredible exhibition offers art and nature lovers of all ages a chance to fully immerse themselves in the life and work of one of history’s most iconic artists.

NYBG’s Van Gogh’s Flowers is open until October 26, 2025. Find out more and get your tickets via the New York Botanical Garden website.

The Van Gogh’s Flowers exhibition at the New York Botanical Garden celebrates the Dutch master's love of nature.

The botanical displays were brought to life with the help of several contemporary artists, including Lee Baker and Catherine Borowski of Graphic Rewilding, Cyril Lancelin, and Amie Jacobsen.

On select dates, the sky comes alive with a Starry Night drone show, lighting up the night with Van Gogh's iconic swirling skies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Botanical Garden (@nybg)

Exhibition information :

Van Gogh’s Flowers

May 24–October 26, 2025

New York Botanical Garden

2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10458

New York Botanical Garden: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

All images via New York Botanical Garden.

Related Articles :

How Van Gogh’s Love of Painting Sunflowers Blossomed During His Short Career

New Research Reveals Vincent van Gogh’s Famous Blue ‘Irises’ Were Originally Purple

26 Fun & Artsy Gifts For the Van Gogh Fan in Your Life

Tracing Van Gogh’s Life Through 5 of His Most Significant Self-Portraits