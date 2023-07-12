Home / Inspiring

Injured Veteran Receives Mortgage-Free Home From Gary Sinise Foundation

By Regina Sienra on July 12, 2023
Jose Armenta with his family at their new house being built by the Gary Sinise Foundation

Photo: Screenshot from News19

Getting a new home is exciting for any family, but it has been particularly emotional for a man named Jose Armenta. The Marine Corps veteran lost both his legs during a tour in Afghanistan, and now, he’s being repaid for his service thanks to actor Gary Sinise’s charity. The Gary Sinise Foundation has gifted Armenta and his family a mortgage-free home. The construction is currently underway in Bonita, California, and the family of five couldn't be more excited and thankful.

Armenta served as a canine handler alongside a dog named Zenit. In 2011, he stepped on a pressure plate full of homemade explosives during a security patrol. The corporal woke up five days later in Germany to realize both his legs from just above the knees were gone.

“If we never give up, then we’ll never lose,” he positively stated. “And if we allow it, the worst day of our life may become the most defining day.” He retired from the Marine Corps in 2013, but continued to serve working as a police dispatcher on the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego. Looking for purpose and finding inspiration in personal finance, he became a financial advisor dedicated to helping federal employees.

Still, some things had yet to fall into place. While he had added wheelchair ramps to his home, it wasn't fully accessible. “I am especially haunted by the memory of falling with my infant son,” he confesses. Although the baby was not injured, he feared he could not properly take care of his children. “Being a husband and father is the most important thing to me.”

Now, the Gary Sinise Foundation has given him a mortgage-free smart home fully adapted to his needs. “He can have extra hallways that are very large, big kitchen, lowered, so with his prosthetics he can move around very quickly, if he needs to,” says Gib Bosworth, a vice president at the Gary Sinise Foundation. “The bathroom is very large, he’s got a bench in the shower.”

The home will be finished in November, and it’ll be the 89th one built by the foundation. To celebrate, friends and family gathered at the construction site and left inspiring messages for the family on the studs and wall panels before the installation of the drywall.

“I firmly believe that with every tragedy comes an opportunity to grow into a stronger, wiser version of yourself,” Armeta said. “I want to be a role model to my children so they, too, will work hard to overcome obstacles that come their way.”

After his iconic role as Lt. Dan in Forrest Gump, actor Gary Sinise started the Gary Sinise Foundation. Countless veterans are aided through his nonprofit organization.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gary Sinise (@garysiniseofficial)

Just recently, a veteran named Jose Armenta, who lost both his legs in Afghanistan, has been gifted a fully accessible smart home that is also mortgage-free from the foundation.

The 2,900-square-foot home is currently under construction and Gary Sinise even left a message for the family on the wall panels.

Gary Sinise's message to the Armenta family written on the foundation of their new home being built

“To my pals the Armenta Family
The messages contained within these walls are written to fill your new home with the love and appreciation of a grateful nation. It is a blessing to know you and an honor to support the building of your new home. Please enjoy this gift of thanks from the Gary Sinise Foundation and our many grateful supporters for all you have done in service to our country. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten. God Bless you.
You pal, Gary Sinise
(Photo: Screenshot from News19)

Watch the Armenta family as they excitedly see their new home to come at a special ceremony:

Gary Sinise Foundation: Website | Facebook | Instagram
Jose Armenta: Instagram
h/t: [WLTX19]

Related Articles:

Actor Gary Sinise Shares Incredible Photos From the Set of “Forrest Gump”

Actor Gary Sinise Took Over 1,750 Children of Fallen Soldiers to Disney World for Free

Veteran Who Lost Both of His Legs Makes History by Reaching the Top of Mt. Everest

100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Is Invited to Ride in a Fire Truck for His Milestone Birthday

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Quadruple Amputee Given 3% of Survival as Baby Defies Odds, Becomes Pro Sportsman
75-Year-Old Becomes First Woman To Complete 4,800-Mile North Country Trail Twice
Older Japanese Couple Expresses Their Love Through Coordinating Outfits
Man Mows Lawns for Free for Those in Need and Rallies Kids to Do the Same With the “50 Yards Challenge”
Texas Roadhouse Customers and Staff Buy a Car for Server Who Biked 3 Hours to Get To Work
Dog Lover Celebrates 100th Birthday Petting 200+ Dogs After Daughter Tells Community About Her Dad

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Community Helps Buy a Car for Beloved School Custodian Who Walked Hours to Get to Work
Inspiring Pair of Deaf Climbers Complete Historic Climb of Mount Everest
Man Experiencing Homelessness Climbs Into Dog Shelter on Fire to Rescue 25 Pups
Four Children Used Their Indigenous Knowledge to Survive 40 Days in the Amazon
Heroic Sherpa Rescues a Hiker From a Crevasse on Mt. Everest
Firefighter Rescues 2-Year-Old From Burning House, Gets to Meet the Boy’s Son 23 Years Later

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.