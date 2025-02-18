Celebrate National Embroidery Month With a Bundle of Online Classes

February is a month known for many things, above all love and diversity. But did you know that February is also National Embroidery Month? Celebrating the art of decorating fabric with a needle and thread, it makes this month to perfect time to start on an embroidery journey. And to help, My Modern Met Academy has packaged two online embroidery classes into a special bundle.

Our Embroidery Bundle gives students the opportunity to advance their stitching skills at a special price, saving 25% off the cost of purchasing the courses individually. For just $60, students will have access to two intermediate embroidery classes with over five hours of instruction that can be watched at their leisure.

In Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics, embroidery artist Floor Giebels shares how anyone can elevate their work with the use of printed fabrics. Over the course of nearly two hours, students will learn to source images, create collages, print material, and then stitch realistic clothing and hair. The results are unique pieces of embroidery and a set of newfound skills to help push creative boundaries.

The other course in the bundle also uses innovative techniques to produce stunning embroidery. In Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories, Maria Zamyatina teaches how to sketch a travel scene onto fabric and then, using watercolors and thread, transform it into a work of art. Her innovative technique combines stitching and painting to help speed up the creation process and produce a “postcard” that can be hung on the wall.

Enjoy the rest of February with a thread and needle in hand and take advantage of the Embroidery Bundle. These classes, designed for intermediate stitchers or intrepid beginners, will add a wide variety of skills to your creative toolbox. But make sure to act now and enroll for the special price, as the bundle is only available for the month of February.

