Retired Boeing 737 Is Transformed Into a Luxury Villa on the Cliffs of Bali

Perched on a cliff in Bali, a retired Boeing 737 has been transformed into a luxury villa. Set to open in April, the Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens is the brainchild of entrepreneur Felix Denim. Denim already runs the unique Bubble Hotel Bali hotel chain and has decided to upend luxury hospitality by renovating the plane. Now, it sits close to Nyang-Nyang beach and awaits its first visitors.

Denim first purchased the plane in 2021. It then took five days to move the plane into position. That's where the real work began. Using wood, stone, and gold accents to infuse the space with luxury, the design has an immediate wow factor. Completely stripped bare, gone are the trappings of the plane's former life. Now, the interior includes two bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets. The bedroom at the head of the plane also has a jacuzzi with an ocean view in the cockpit.

The center of the plane, which includes a wet bar, is a common space meant for entertaining. A cutout on one wing fills the space with light and allows immediate access to the wing terrace, where it's possible to take in sweeping views of the landscape. By walking down a few steps, guests can access a pool set into the cliff, as well as a fireplace and barbecue.

With its sandy-colored interior, the Private Jet Villa exudes tranquility. The use of travertine marble and gold accents only enhances the luxurious feel that carries through the entire resort. Truly designed for jet setters, there is even a helipad on the roof of a separate reception building.

While Denim had originally thought of purchasing the villa for private use, he quickly realized that this unique object was best suited for luxury holidays. And now, he can't wait to open the doors and see what people make of it.

Private Jet Villa is now available for booking, with stays starting at $5,000 a night.

A retired Boeing 737 has been transformed into a luxury villa in Bali.

The sleek interior includes two bedrooms with ensuite baths and walk-in closets.

The cockpit has been fitted with a Jacuzzi that has ocean views.

The use of stone, wood, and gold brings a tranquil, yet luxurious feel to the interior.

A cutout by one wing provides light and serves as a terrace.

Below the plane, guests can relax in a cliffside pool or get warm by the fire.

A separate reception building has a helipad on the roof for those who wish to make a dramatic entrance.

Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens is now taking bookings, with the first stays to start in April.

Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens: Booking | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Private Jet Villa.