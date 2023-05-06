Home / Architecture / Hotels

Retired Boeing 737 Is Transformed Into a Luxury Villa on the Cliffs of Bali

By Jessica Stewart on May 6, 2023
Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens Air

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Perched on a cliff in Bali, a retired Boeing 737 has been transformed into a luxury villa. Set to open in April, the Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens is the brainchild of entrepreneur Felix Denim. Denim already runs the unique Bubble Hotel Bali hotel chain and has decided to upend luxury hospitality by renovating the plane. Now, it sits close to Nyang-Nyang beach and awaits its first visitors.

Denim first purchased the plane in 2021. It then took five days to move the plane into position. That's where the real work began. Using wood, stone, and gold accents to infuse the space with luxury, the design has an immediate wow factor. Completely stripped bare, gone are the trappings of the plane's former life. Now, the interior includes two bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets. The bedroom at the head of the plane also has a jacuzzi with an ocean view in the cockpit.

The center of the plane, which includes a wet bar, is a common space meant for entertaining. A cutout on one wing fills the space with light and allows immediate access to the wing terrace, where it's possible to take in sweeping views of the landscape. By walking down a few steps, guests can access a pool set into the cliff, as well as a fireplace and barbecue.

With its sandy-colored interior, the Private Jet Villa exudes tranquility. The use of travertine marble and gold accents only enhances the luxurious feel that carries through the entire resort. Truly designed for jet setters, there is even a helipad on the roof of a separate reception building.

While Denim had originally thought of purchasing the villa for private use, he quickly realized that this unique object was best suited for luxury holidays. And now, he can't wait to open the doors and see what people make of it.

Private Jet Villa is now available for booking, with stays starting at $5,000 a night.

A retired Boeing 737 has been transformed into a luxury villa in Bali.

Boeing 737 on a Cliff at Sunset

The sleek interior includes two bedrooms with ensuite baths and walk-in closets.

Interior of Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens AirBathroom Sink at Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens AirBathtub at Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens Air

The cockpit has been fitted with a Jacuzzi that has ocean views.

Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens AirBed at Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens AirInterior of Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens Air

The use of stone, wood, and gold brings a tranquil, yet luxurious feel to the interior.

View from Interior of Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens AirInterior of Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens AirInterior of Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens AirInterior of Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens Air

A cutout by one wing provides light and serves as a terrace.

Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens Air

Below the plane, guests can relax in a cliffside pool or get warm by the fire.

Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens AirAirplane Transformed Into Luxury Villa in IndonesiaPrivate Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens Air

A separate reception building has a helipad on the roof for those who wish to make a dramatic entrance.

Reception Building at Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens AirHelipad at Private Jet Villa by Hanging Garden Air

Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens is now taking bookings, with the first stays to start in April.

Boeing 737 Transformed Into a Hotel

Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens: Booking | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Private Jet Villa.

Related Articles:

This ‘Wizard of Oz’ Hotel Room Has Its Own Yellow Brick Road

Retro Capsule Hotel in Tokyo Transformed Into Tranquil Oasis

Historic Belgian Post Office Is Transformed into a Chic Boutique Hotel

Abandoned Airport Terminal Given New Life as a Retro-Inspired Luxury Hotel

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Towers in Doha Designed To Look Like Crossed Swords Are the Sites of Two Luxury Hotels
Sumptuous Boutique Hotel in India Is a Hidden-Gem Swathed in Red
Suspended Pods in the Sharjah Mountains Takes Glamping to a New Level
Airbnb Offers a Night Stay at Paris’ Palais Garnier to Celebrate the Legacy of ‘the Phantom of the Opera’
8 Underwater Hotel Rooms With the Most Spectacular Views of the Ocean
42,000 Bamboo Shoots Form Impressive Welcome Center at Vietnamese Resort

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

America’s First Carbon-Positive Hotel Opening in Denver Is Inspired by Colorado’s Native Trees
Eco-Friendly Lodge Gives a Campground Experience with the Perks of a Luxury Hotel
Turtle-Shaped Yacht Is a Supersized Floating City That Houses 60,000 People
Philanthropist “Adopts” Florida Neighborhood, Provides Education for Hundreds of Students
$5-Billion Moon-Shaped Hotel in Dubai Will Let You Experience Outer Space on Earth
Parisian-Style Château Is a European Getaway Near Yosemite National Park in California

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.