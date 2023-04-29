Home / Architecture / Hotels

Sumptuous Boutique Hotel in India Is a Hidden-Gem Swathed in Red

By Jessica Stewart on April 29, 2023
Bedroom at Villa Palladio Jaipur

Inspired by the tradition of great hotels of the past, Villa Palladio Jaipur is a country estate that transports guests to another world. The brainchild of entrepreneur Barbara Miolini, this nine-room boutique hotel located just outside Jaipur, India, opened its doors in September 2022. Nestled on three acres, the estate has been transformed into an opulent retreat thanks to Miolini and Dutch designer Marie-Jean Oudejans.

Miolini and Oudejans had a lot to work with, as the property's existing Rajasthani haveli was in good shape and provided a starting point for other renovations. Not only did they create a large veranda and pool house, but they also worked with a landscaper to transform the grounds into a Mughal garden filled with water features.

In terms of aesthetics, Villa Palladio Jaipur combines European and Indian sensibilities. The white exterior is accented with pops of red; the color provides a through line, as the interiors are painted in different shades ranging from deep crimson to cherry red. And, in keeping with Jaipur's reputation as the Pink City, pink accents pop up across the villa. Black and white checkboard floors provide a contrast to the floral motifs painted on the walls, giving the space an eclectic, retro feel that is reminiscent of a 19th-century “Grand Hotel.”

Pillars, niches, and multifoil arches all add to the architectural interest of the villa, while the local, hand-crafted Rococo furniture fits the space perfectly. For all of its visual interest, Villa Palladio is remarkably balanced. Miolini and Oudejans have walked the line between visually pleasing and overwhelming perfectly. While there is always something to see, it's always just enough to leave one satisfied.

In addition to the luxurious surroundings, guests are also provided with plenty of amenities. These include cocktails at the pavilion bar, an extravagant breakfast feast, as well as spa treatments, and a yoga room that overlooks the garden. And, of course, there is also plenty of space to lounge by the pool on the candy-cane-striped daybeds and take in the fresh air.

Villa Palladio Jaipur is a stunning boutique hotel inspired by the grand tradition of 19th-century hospitality.

Pool at Villa Palladio Jaipur

The nine-room hotel sits on a three-acre estate just 20 minutes outside of Jaipur, India.

Villa Palladio Jaipur

Owner Barbara Miolini and designer Marie-Jean Oudejans filled the interiors with shades of red.

Beautiful Hotel in India

Geometric accents contrast with Rococo furniture and murals for an eclectic visual.

Villa Palladio JaipurVilla Palladio Jaipur

The estate provides a retreat from the outside world and transports guests back in time.

Bedroom at Villa Palladio JaipurBeautiful Red InteriorLuxury Hotel in JaipurExterior at Villa Palladio Jaipur

Villa Palladio Jaipur: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Villa Palladio Jaipur. All via Atul Pratap Chauhan.

