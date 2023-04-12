Home / Art / Painting

Stunning NYC Exhibit of Six Contemporary Landscape Painters Brings Nature to the City

By Jessica Stewart on April 12, 2023
Visionary Art Collective Group Show

This post is sponsored by Visionary Art Collective. Our partners are handpicked by My Modern Met’s team because they represent the best in design and innovation.

Six incredible artists are coming together to showcase their beautiful contemporary landscape paintings. The Lens Through Which We See is the first in-person exhibition put together by the New York-based artist development company Visionary Art Collective. Bri Custer, Colleen Gleason Shull, Julie Avisar, Ekaterina Popova, Amanda Hawkins, and Sarah Boyle all share a unique vision of nature as filtered through the lens of their personal experience.

From April 20 until April 27, visitors will have the opportunity to see the works on display at 72 Warren Street in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City. For curator and Visionary Art Collective founder Victoria J. Fry, the exhibition is an exciting opportunity to bring this work to the public for the first time after the phenomenal success of the platform’s virtual exhibitions. Fry, who is an artist and educator, founded the contemporary art platform in 2020 in order to help fellow creatives further their careers through mentorship, as well as features in New Visionary magazine, podcasts, and exhibitions.

By bringing together these six painters, who all also happen to be women, Fry demonstrates the power of contemporary landscape painting. “While deeply tied to a physical place, the work is transcendent, gesturing beyond what is seen to what is felt,” she shares. “Through particular attention to each scene and what it evokes, the artists meld the observable universe with individual experience.”

Whether using oils or acrylics, each artist is able to create a strong statement with their work. From color choice to the use of light and shadow, each uses their painterly skills to render a landscape that draws the viewer in. If their work is any indication of what Visionary Art Collective can organize, we look forward to seeing other exhibitions unfold.

The Lens Through Which We See is holding its opening reception on April 20, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. EDT at 72 Warren Street in New York City. The show will be open to the public until April 27, 2023. If you can't make the show, private viewings will be available at 183 Lorraine St in Brooklyn from April 29 to May 21, 2023.

Visionary Art Collective's first in-person exhibition brings together six contemporary landscape painters.

Ekaterina Popova Landscape Painting

Ekaterina Popova

Julie Avisar Landscape Painting

Julie Avisar

Contemporary Landscape Painting

Colleen Gleason Shull

The week-long show in New York City is a stunning showcase of these artists' talents.

Sarah Boyle Landscape Painting

Sarah Boyle

Amanda Hawkins Landscape Painting

Amanda Hawkins

Bri Custer Landscape Painting

Bri Custer

Visionary Art Collective: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Visionary Art Collective.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
