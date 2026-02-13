Home / Sports

Athletes Support Ukrainian Olympian After Disqualification for Helmet Featuring Fallen Peers

By Regina Sienra on February 13, 2026

Every time the Olympic Games are on, stories of the obstacles that athletes overcome are highlighted. In the case of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, the backdrop is much darker than an injury or lack of funds, as he remained a top athlete in the middle of his country’s war with Russia. Hoping to honor some of his 660 fellow athletes who were killed in the conflict, Heraskevych donned a helmet wearing portraits of his fallen peers at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Unfortunately, his act of remembrance was met with a disqualification from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The helmet, conceived by Heraskevych himself, was painted by Ukrainian landscape artist Iryna Prots. The 22 athletes depicted in shades of gray range from young gymnasts killed by Russian strikes to proficient weightlifters who died in the frontlines.

This is far from Heraskevych’s first time calling out the atrocities of the war: during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, he displayed a sign stating “No War in Ukraine.” This, in tandem with his athletic talents, earned him the honor of being the flag bearer for the 2026 Olympic opening ceremony.

Heraskevych first donned the helmet during training, attracting the attention of athletes and the public for its poignant message. The IOC then announced the helmet wouldn’t be allowed in competition, saying that the helmet broke the rule against making political statements on the Olympic field of play. Heraskevych was then offered to pay tribute to the dead by wearing a black armband, to which he told CNN, “I believe IOC doesn’t have enough black bands to memorialize all the athletes who [were] killed in the war.’’

Heraskevych’s determination to wear his helmet resulted in being barred from Olympic competition, where he was thought to be up for a medal. After this decision, the skeleton racer posted an image to X (formerly Twitter) of himself wearing the helmet with the message, “This is [the] price of our dignity.” Heraskevych then met up with IOC President Kirsty Coventry, hoping to find a solution, as well as submitting an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. As of writing, the appeal has just been dismissed.

Still, the dispute has sent ripples throughout the Olympics, with some athletes choosing to take a stand. The Ukrainian luge relay team took a knee and held up their helmets in support of Heraskevych, with the Latvian team following suit. Many around the world have supported the athlete, sharing images of his helmet with the message, “Remembrance is not violation.”

“I thank our athlete for his clear stance,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X. “His helmet, bearing the portraits of fallen Ukrainian athletes, is about honour and remembrance. It is a reminder to the whole world of what Russian aggression is and the cost of fighting for independence. And in this, no rule has been broken.”

Zelenskyy goes on to say, “660 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been killed by Russia since the full-scale invasion began. Hundreds of our athletes will never again be able to take part in the Olympic Games or any other international competitions. And yet, 13 Russians are currently in Italy competing at the Olympics. They compete under “neutral” flags at the Games, while in real life publicly supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine and the occupation of our territories. And they are the ones who deserve disqualification.

We are proud of Vladyslav and of what he did. Having courage is worth more than any medal.”

Vladyslav Heraskevych: Instagram

Sources: ‘He’s won the medal of our hearts’: What slider’s disqualification for honoring fallen athletes means to Ukrainians; Artist behind banned Ukrainian Olympic helmet calls Heraskevych’s tribute ‘great heroism;’ Ukraine’s Vladyslav Heraskevych out of Winter Olympics because of banned helmet honoring war dead 

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
