Vogue Magazine Names Pope Leo XIV as One of the Best Dressed People of 2025

Since being elected in May 2025, Pope Leo XIV has made headlines for raising the alarm on climate change, appearing on priest-led DJ sets, and being a proud White Sox fan. Now, he’s gaining recognition for something even more unexpected: his personal style. The pope was named one of the 55 Best Dressed People of 2025 by Vogue magazine, a unique recognition for the leader of the Catholic church.

Despite the limited outfit options the pope has, he has given his attire a personal touch. Vogue points out that Pope Leo XIV has become known for “breaking with the humble tastes of his predecessor, Pope Francis—but keeping his tailor and maintaining the papal legacy for fine-fitting liturgical vestments.” They also note that by inviting Monica Bellucci and Cate Blanchett to the Vatican, he has tried his best to modernize the church’s image.

Vogue named what Pope Leo XIV wore on his first appearance as pope, on the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica, as his best outfit of the year. He stepped out wearing a red satin mozzetta cape and wine-red, gold-embroidered stole paired with a cross pendant on a gold silk cord. Beyond these details, it’s his unexpected accessories that have caught the eye of fashion enthusiasts and experts alike. When the new pope donned a White Sox hat with his papal robes, or when filmmaker Spike Lee presented him a Knicks jersey as the team boasted three players from the pope’s alma mater, Villanova University—these are the moments that allow him to stand out.

The pope’s robes are also made by Italian designer and tailor Filippo Sorcinelli at atelier LAVS in Santarcangelo di Romagna in Rimini. Sorcinelli grew up in a family of weavers and seamstresses, and has a background in sacred art and historical weaving. At 50, he has dressed the last three popes, including Leo XIV; a natural choice given their shared history. “I’ve known Pope Leo XIV for 30 years,” Sorcinelli told Le Monde. “We first met in 1995 in the city of Tolentino, not far from my hometown. At the time, I was playing organ in churches and he was an Augustinian friar in the region.”

Other personalities on the Best Dressed list are former First Lady Michelle Obama, singer Bad Bunny, actor Jeremy Strong, and basketball star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While most of the people listed can flaunt their styles often on red carpets, fashion lovers may have to settle with only catching a glimpse of the pope’s OOTD (outfit of the day) during mass or when he’s riding around in the Popemobile.

You can see the full Best Dressed People of 2025 list on Vogue.

Pope Leo XIV was named one of the 55 Best Dressed People of 2025 by Vogue magazine.

Vogue named what Pope Leo XIV wore in his first appearance as pope, on the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica, as his best outfit of the year.

Despite the limited wardrobe options, the pope has given them his personal touch.

It’s the unexpected accessories that have caught the eye of fashion enthusiasts, including a White Sox hat paired with his papal robes…

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por The Washington Post (@washingtonpost)

…and the Knicks Jersey presented to him by filmmaker Spike Lee.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

Related Articles :

Pope Leo XIV Makes First Public Comments on Climate Change, Urges Public To Take Action

Chicago White Sox Unveils New Mural of Pope Leo XIV Inside Baseball Stadium

Catholic Priest Who Moonlights as a DJ Got Pope Leo XIV to Appear at a Rave

Pope Leo XIV Explains the Significance of His Name and Why It’s Key for Our Current Times