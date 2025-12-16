Home / Entertainment / Music

Catholic Priest Who Moonlights as a DJ Got Pope Leo XIV to Appear at a Rave

By Regina Sienra on December 16, 2025

A Portuguese priest named Guilherme Peixoto rose to fame not for what happens inside his church, but for what goes on when the temple doors have closed for the day and his love for music shines. After experimenting with mixing electronic music with religious songs, he has become a famous DJ that tours the world—and even earned a nod from Pope Leo XIV himself.

Peixoto, who became a priest in 1999, worked as a parish priest in Laundos, in Northern Portugal. He also served as a military chaplain in Afghanistan, organizing social events for soldiers and DJing for them. Back home, he continued to improve his skills by taking DJ lessons. Unfortunately, the pandemic put a stop to the fundraisers that saw his parish be turned into a club. His efforts then became weekly DJ sets via livestream, which got him listeners around the world.

Known as Padre Guilherme, the priest was drawn to electronic music and rave culture for its inclusivity and welcoming nature, bringing together people from all walks of life. In turn, he has found a new, creative way to express his faith and spread a message of compassion and union. His musical experiments have also brought him closer to other cultures, as he has incorporated regional hymns in other languages to his sets.

Now, Peixoto hosts a music festival in Laundos and plays at the best nightclubs and raves around the world. One of his popular events took place in Slovakia, where thousands attended his set in celebration of the 75th birthday of Archbishop Mons. Bernard Bober. On top of bringing his mixes to a young crowd defying the cold, he had a special guest—Pope Leo XIV, who has long championed creative outlets.

Pope Leo XIV appeared in a video message during Peixoto’s set. “With joy I greet you as you gather before this splendid cathedral of Košice, which is a beating heart of faith and hope,“ he said. ”Coming from different nations, yet united by the same faith, your presence is a tangible sign of the fraternity and peace that is instilled in our hearts by friendship with Christ.” The message will be part of a future track released under Peixoto’s label Luxa Eterna Records.

This is not the first time Peixoto has earned papal approval. Padre Guilherme actually had an audience with Pope Francis in 2019, even using the occasion to offer him a t-shirt of his musical project.

You can stay up to date on Padre Guilherme’s mixes and musical ventures by following him on Instagram.

Guilherme Peixoto is a famous DJ and priest that tours the world under the name “Padre Guilherme.”

He is known for mixing electronic dance music with religious songs.

These efforts even earned a nod from Pope Leo XIV himself.

The pope appeared in a video message during Peixoto’s set in Slovakia.

The message will be part of a future track released under Peixoto’s label Luxa Eterna Records.

Padre Guilherme: Instagram | Spotify

Sources: Pope makes unexpected appearance at priest DJ’s cathedral rave; Portuguese ‘DJ priest' plays upbeat tunes to spread hope

