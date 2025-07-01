Home / Science

Scientists Generate Renewable Energy With Falling Water in New Study

By Eva Baron on July 1, 2025

In terms of renewable energy, solar power offers an incredible solution—except, of course, when it’s raining. A team of researchers at the National University of Singapore is hoping to change that through the development of a tool that produces electricity by harnessing rainwater. A recent study published in ACS Central Science illustrates how, exactly, such an innovation can be accomplished.

For their experiments, the research team relied upon charge separation, a scientific phenomenon in which oppositely charged particles separate and ultimately create a voltage between one another. To maximize this effect, which is otherwise quite inefficient if not negligible, scientists fashioned a device that sifted water through tiny tubes composed of an electrically conductive polymer.

“Water that falls through a vertical tube generates a substantial amount of electricity by using a specific pattern of water flow and plug flow,” Siowling Soh, one of the study’s authors, said in a statement.

“Plug flow” was a key ingredient to the device’s electricity generation, in which water moved in small columns separated by air pockets rather than in continuous floods.

“This plug flow pattern could allow rain energy to be harvested for generating clean and renewable electricity,” Soh added, though cautioned that this current device would be best suited for smaller and slower volumes of water.

Steel cups beneath the device’s tubes collected charged droplets, while wires connected to the top of the tube and the bottom of the cup harvested the electricity. This “plug flow” system managed to power 12 LED light bulbs, but could only keep pace for about 20 seconds. Even so, the team stressed the advantages of plug flow, highlighting its simple, inexpensive setup that can readily be “scaled up” for “large-scale harvesting,” whether it be in urban or rural environments.

To read the full study, visit ACS Central Science.

A recent study by scientists at the National University of Singapore found a way to generate renewable energy with falling drops of water.

Sources: A step toward harnessing clean energy from falling rainwater; Clever new technique turns falling rain into renewable energy; Clean energy from rain? Scientists generate electricity from falling droplets; Plug Flow: Generating Renewable Electricity with Water from Nature by Breaking the Limit of Debye Length

Related Articles:

Futuristic Space Greenhouse Is Designed To Grow Plants for Earth Dwellers

Groundbreaking Contact Lenses Let Humans See Invisible Infrared Light—Even Through Closed Eyes

Microbiologist Settles Debate on Whether You Should Shower in the Morning or at Night

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

People That Do This One Chore Every Day Are 206% More Likely To Become a Millionaire
Sir David Attenborough Narrates Immersive ‘Our Story’ Experience at London’s Natural History Museum
Magnolias Are So Old That They’re Pollinated by Beetles
Futuristic Space Greenhouse Is Designed To Grow Plants for Earth Dwellers
Incredible NASA Imaging Shows the Most Traveled “Underwater Highways” on Earth
Underwater “Lost City” May Hold the Key To Understanding How Life on Earth Began

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

The Science of Frisson: Why Music and Other Art Forms Can Give You Goosebumps
Dogs and Their Humans Do Look and Behave Alike, Several Scientific Studies Confirm
Blades of Grass Under a Microscope Look Like a Bunch of Smiling Faces
19-Year-Old Wins $100K for Creating Cheaper Way To Make Antiviral Drugs From Corn Husks
Have a Song You Can’t Stop Playing? A New Theory Says Our Brainwaves Sync Up With Music
Groundbreaking Contact Lenses Let Humans See Invisible Infrared Light—Even Through Closed Eyes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.