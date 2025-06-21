Home / Architecture

Futuristic Space Greenhouse Is Designed To Grow Plants for Earth Dwellers

By Jessica Stewart on June 21, 2025
Space Garden by Heatherwick Studio

Photo: Nils Koenning

The Venice Architecture Biennale is all about innovation, and Heatherwick Studio certainly embodies that with a new project that pushes the boundaries of science and sustainability. Space Garden, created in collaboration with the Aurelia Institute, is a fascinating concept where common garden plants are grown inside pods that make up a low-Earth-orbit greenhouse.

The four-meter-by-four-meter model on view at the Venice Biennale features 30 pods that individually open and close to regulate sunlight exposure and shield from debris. Symbolically, the central chamber houses a pomegranate tree, one of the earliest plants to be cultivated by humans.

While the project may seem futuristic, a proof-of-concept launch isn't far off. It's all part of an effort to “offworld,” which means relocating certain processes from Earth's surface to space, allowing the planet to rest and recover.

“The unique environment of space offers us an extraordinary opportunity to design for humanity’s greatest challenges on Earth,” says MIT graduate and space architect Dr. Ariel Ekblaw, CEO of Aurelia Institute. “Space Garden is our vision for an orbiting greenhouse, and an invitation to engage with new ways of thinking about building in, and for, extreme environments. We are focused on developing in-space infrastructure for the public good of life on Earth.”

Thanks to Heatherwick, the greenhouse has an elegant, futuristic design that is both beautiful and functional. This edition of the Venice Architecture Biennale is centered on humans and their ability to use their intellect to solve the most pressing challenges facing humanity. Turning to space is certainly one possibility, and one section of the Biennale is dedicated to projects that see it as a solution.

“I’m fascinated by outer space. But, maybe surprisingly, not in its own right. Instead, by its potential to help humans live better lives on Earth,” says architect Thomas Heatherwick.

Space Garden is on view at the Venice Architecture Biennale, which runs through November 23, 2025.

Heatherwick Studio explores supporting life on Earth through outer space with Space Garden.

Space Garden by Heatherwick Studio

Photo: Marco Zorzanello

The prototype for this low-Earth-orbit greenhouse features 30 pods ready to host community garden plants.

Space Garden by Heatherwick Studio

Photo: Marco Zorzanello

Space Garden by Heatherwick Studio

Photo: Nils Koenning

The entire structure opens and closes to protect against debris and manage sunlight exposure.

Space Garden by Heatherwick Studio

Photo: Raquel Diniz

Space Garden by Heatherwick Studio

Photo: Raquel Diniz

While the project may seem futuristic, a proof-of-concept launch isn't far off.

Space Garden by Heatherwick Studio

Photo: Nik Eagland

Heatherwick Studio: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Heatherwick.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
