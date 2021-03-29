Home / Architecture / Houses

This Elusive Green Home Was Designed to Fit Perfectly in the Icelandic Hillside

By Samantha Pires on March 29, 2021
This Green Home Was Designed to Fit Perfectly in the Icelandic Hillside

Nestled in the hills overlooking the Icelandic lake of Þingvallavatn sits a camouflaged home called Thingvallavatn House. This modern abode was designed by architecture firm KRADS as a holiday home for musicians Tina Dickow and Helgi Hrafn Jónsson. To help blend the building into the natural site, the architects designed green roofs for each of the three built volumes and completed the facades in black wood panels.

In order for the home to really become a part of the landscape, it required more than simply picking natural materials and textures. The placement of the structure and the levels within had to be carefully designed in conjunction with existing topography. “In dialogue with the terrain, the concrete foundation of the wooden house lies in three staggered planes that follow the movement of the landscape,” describes KRADS. “In a similar manner, the roof surface, overgrown with local grass and moss slopes partly towards and partly with the hill.”

This Green Home Was Designed to Fit Perfectly in the Icelandic Hillside

As areas of function in the home were determined, the designers carefully planned the orientation of each of these spaces to preserve views of the incredible natural world around them. Most obviously, the entire building is lifted to allow for a better vantage point of Þingvallavatn, the Icelandic lake, as well as the mountains beyond it. Large glass panels facing southwest give the house breathtaking glimpses of the Jórutindur and Hátindur mountains.

Even if you don’t know the names of these Icelandic mountains, it is hard not to appreciate a home that is so carefully designed for its context. The owners can look over this pristine hillside from the freely growing green roofs or the wooden dick visible from the aerial photos below.

If you love green roofs and the way this home blends seamlessly into the world around it, be sure to check out other similar projects on My Modern Met like NCaved House, This Camouflaged Nordic Hotel, and Black Villa.

This modern Icelandic home called Thingvallavatn House was designed to seamlessly blend into the scenic hillside.

This Green Home Was Designed to Fit Perfectly in the Icelandic Hillside

Aside from natural materials, the structure and interior levels were also carefully designed in conjunction with existing topography.

This Green Home Was Designed to Fit Perfectly in the Icelandic HillsideThis Green Home Was Designed to Fit Perfectly in the Icelandic HillsideThis Green Home Was Designed to Fit Perfectly in the Icelandic HillsideThis Green Home Was Designed to Fit Perfectly in the Icelandic HillsideThis Green Home Was Designed to Fit Perfectly in the Icelandic HillsideThis Green Home Was Designed to Fit Perfectly in the Icelandic HillsideThis Green Home Was Designed to Fit Perfectly in the Icelandic HillsideThis Green Home Was Designed to Fit Perfectly in the Icelandic Hillside

KRADS: Website | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Vimeo
h/t: [designboom, Homecrux]

All images via KRADS.

Related Articles:

This Unassuming House Is Concealed in the Side of a Greek Island Cove

This Unique Luxury Hotel Is Camouflaged in the Grassy Nordic Landscape

Conceptual “Black Villa” Offers Unexpected Drama To a New York Forest

Tiny Treehouses Are Meticulously Handcrafted Within Bonsai Trees of All Sizes

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Stunning ‘Fold House’ Has a Sweeping Roof That Bends Like a Musical Instrument
Sunflower-Inspired House Moves Towards the Sun Just Like Plants Do
Conceptual ‘Black Villa’ Offers Unexpected Drama To a New York Forest
House-Shaped House Is Designed as a Playful Getaway in a Secluded Forest
Architects Design a ‘City Cabin’ That Is a Tranquil Nature Getaway in the Heart of Seattle
Popular A-Frame Cabin Style Is Reimagined To Include a Clever Water Feature in Its Design

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Architects Design Brilliantly Colorful Domed Village on Hormuz Island
Gorgeous South African Home Perfectly Frames Surrounding Mountain and Sea

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.