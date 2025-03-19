80+ Artists Explore the Connection Between Humans and Animals in a Show of ‘Wild Wonders’

Offering a unique perspective on the natural world, a colorful new exhibition titled Wild Wonders highlights the connection between humans and animals. The group show at ABV Gallery in Atlanta features more than 80 artists from across the globe who have interpreted the theme in various ways—some of this world and others more fantastical. But no matter the direction, each piece offers the artist’s unique take on our delicate relationship with creatures.

There are a variety of artistic styles represented in Wild Wonders. Some pieces take a more graphic approach with bold lines and shapes, embracing the surreal. The artwork by gilttertoad is one example. They created a bold painting of an alligator in a swimming pool with its gullet open wide enough for a lobster to sit and enjoy a glass of wine. Other creatives took a naturalistic approach. Artist Jessica Locklar painted a portrait of a woman sitting in a high-back cozy chair with a cat on her lap. Created in a realistic style, it highlights our relationships with our pets.

Wild Wonders is one exhibition currently on display at ABV Gallery. Housed in a large 8,500-square-foot gallery space, there are two more animal-themed shows happening at the same time.

Zoo Atlanta is a one-of-a-kind exhibition showcasing paintings created by the animals at Zoo Atlanta. The show supports conservation efforts and features works created by paws, trunks, and beaks. (The activity was voluntary for the animals, and they can always choose not to participate.)

Catty Corner is another show on display. It features Atlanta-based artists as they collaborate with Catlanta, a fellow local artist. Each creative began with Catlanta’s cat-shaped woodcuts and made the piece their own using their aesthetic.

All three exhibitions are currently on view until March 23, 2025.

Exhibition Information :

Wild Wonders

March 1, 2025–March 23, 2025

ABV Gallery

206 Metropolitan Ave SE, Atlanta, GA, USA 30316

ABV Gallery: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ABV Gallery.