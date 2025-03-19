Home / Art

80+ Artists Explore the Connection Between Humans and Animals in a Show of ‘Wild Wonders’

By Sara Barnes on March 19, 2025
Wild Wonders Animal Exhibition at ABV Gallery

“Wild Wonders” Installation View at ABV Gallery

Offering a unique perspective on the natural world, a colorful new exhibition titled Wild Wonders highlights the connection between humans and animals. The group show at ABV Gallery in Atlanta features more than 80 artists from across the globe who have interpreted the theme in various ways—some of this world and others more fantastical. But no matter the direction, each piece offers the artist’s unique take on our delicate relationship with creatures.

There are a variety of artistic styles represented in Wild Wonders. Some pieces take a more graphic approach with bold lines and shapes, embracing the surreal. The artwork by gilttertoad is one example. They created a bold painting of an alligator in a swimming pool with its gullet open wide enough for a lobster to sit and enjoy a glass of wine. Other creatives took a naturalistic approach. Artist Jessica Locklar painted a portrait of a woman sitting in a high-back cozy chair with a cat on her lap. Created in a realistic style, it highlights our relationships with our pets.

Wild Wonders is one exhibition currently on display at ABV Gallery. Housed in a large 8,500-square-foot gallery space, there are two more animal-themed shows happening at the same time.

Zoo Atlanta is a one-of-a-kind exhibition showcasing paintings created by the animals at Zoo Atlanta. The show supports conservation efforts and features works created by paws, trunks, and beaks. (The activity was voluntary for the animals, and they can always choose not to participate.)

Catty Corner is another show on display. It features Atlanta-based artists as they collaborate with Catlanta, a fellow local artist. Each creative began with Catlanta’s cat-shaped woodcuts and made the piece their own using their aesthetic.

All three exhibitions are currently on view until March 23, 2025.

Exhibition Information:
Wild Wonders
March 1, 2025–March 23, 2025
ABV Gallery
206 Metropolitan Ave SE, Atlanta, GA, USA 30316

ABV Gallery: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ABV Gallery.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
