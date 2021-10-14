French Underwater Photographer and Biologist Wins the 2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards

French underwater photographer and biologist Laurent Ballesta has been named the Wildlife Photographer of the Year in the Natural History Museum's annual contest. His photo of camouflage groupers emerging from a murky cloud of their eggs and sperm beat out over 50,000 other images to take the top prize. Taken in French Polynesia, the photograph is the fruit of five years spent observing these fish and their breeding habits.

“The image works on so many levels. It is surprising, energetic, and intriguing and has an otherworldly beauty,” said Chair of the judging panel, writer, and editor, Rosamund Kidman Cox. “It also captures a magical moment–a truly explosive creation of life–leaving the tail-end of the exodus of eggs hanging for a moment like a symbolic question mark.”

Other standout winners include Kuwaiti photographer Majed Ali's magical portrait of a mountain gorilla in the rain. To get the shot, Ali trekked four hours to meet Kibande, the nearly 40-year-old gorilla. South African photojournalist Brent Stirton, who is known for his work on stories about wildlife, took home the Photojournalist Story Award. His portfolio of images tells the tale of the Lwiro Primate Rehabilitation Center in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Here, staff work to rehabilitate and care for chimpanzees orphaned due to the bushmeat trade.

The winners across all categories show the beauty of our world's wildlife, but also demonstrate just how much needs to be done to protect them. Whether looking at the courtship of two ravens or polar bears splashing around in the Arctic, these photographs are reminders of what we stand to lose if we don't stick up for the environment.

All of the winners, as well as shortlisted entries, will be showcased in spectacular lightbox displays at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum, opening on October 15, 2021, before touring across the UK and internationally to venues in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, USA and more.

And if that weren't enough, next year's contest is about to get started. Entries for the 58th annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards open on October 18, 2021.

See more winning photos from the 2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Natural History Museum – Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

