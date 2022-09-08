15 Remarkable Shortlisted Images from the 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest

Since 1965 the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition has been spotlighting global talent and giving the public an inside look at animals around the world. In anticipation of the announcement of this year's winners, the contest has released a sneak preview of select images that are highly commended in their categories. The stellar images show us everything from a treefrog mating party to a polar bear hanging out in an abandoned house to an octopus hiding in a clam shell.

If the quality of these highly commended images is any indication, this year's contest winners will be top-notch. The 15 highlighted images are just a fraction of the 100 winning and finalist photographs that will be announced in full in October. Each entry was judged anonymously on its creativity, originality, and technical excellence by an international panel of industry experts.

Photographers of all age ranges and experience were invited to submit their best wildlife photographs. For the 2022 photo contest, 93 countries were represented and had images entered into categories like Animal Portraits, Behavior, and Urban Wildlife. As always, journalistic storytelling is also valued. Dutch photojournalist Jasper Doest saw his portrait of a river manager in Zambia singled out. The photo is part of a larger story detailing the conservation of wetlands in the area.

While many of the photographs, such as Dmitry Kokh's portrait of a polar bear, are whimsical, several share an important message. For Canadian photographer Jo-Anne McArthur, showing animal cruelty is an important part of her work and is necessary to instigate change. Her shortlisted photo of poor conditions at a Swedish mink farm is difficult to look at, but necessary for the public to see.

Honoring such a wide variety of work is critical for the contest, which is managed by the Natural History Museum, London. “What’s stayed with me is not just the extraordinary mix of subjects in this year’s collection—a vast panorama of the natural world—but the emotional strength of so many of the pictures,” shared judging panel chair Roz Kidman Cox.

Enjoy this preview and mark your calendars for October 11, when all the finalists and winners will be revealed during an exclusive awards ceremony. The Natural History Museum will then unveil the brand new, redesigned Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition on October 14, 2022 in London.

Take a look at some of the finalists of the 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest.

Wildlife photographers from 93 countries entered their best work into the prestigious contest.

The winners will be announced on October 11 during an exclusive awards ceremony.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Natural History Museum – Wildlife Photographer of the Year.