Neil Diamond Surprises Broadway Crowd With a Performance of ‘Sweet Caroline’

By Sara Barnes on December 14, 2022

Theatergoers at the opening night of the Broadway show A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical got a special surprise. Neil Diamond himself made an appearance and sang an impromptu performance of his beloved song “Sweet Caroline” to an ecstatic crowd.

The spontaneous session, performed on December 5, 2022, is fitting considering the musical is about Diamond’s life. It’s also exceedingly rare. This was the first time that Diamond had performed in New York City since 2017. In 2018, he announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and was retiring from touring.

Fans were already jazzed at the start of the musical when Diamond and his wife Katie McNeil arrived at the theater; they even received a standing ovation from the crowd. They then went to their box seats, and that’s where Diamond got on the mic and sang “Sweet Caroline” to attendees who cheered and sang along.

Although Diamond’s neurological disorder has made it too difficult for him to perform at stadiums like he used to, he hasn’t given up music. “I plan to remain active in writing, recording, and other projects for a long time to come,” he said in a statement. “My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good' thanks to you.”

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical is now playing at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City.

Neil Diamond surprised theatergoers on the opening night of the Broadway show A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. He performed the song “Sweet Caroline” from his box seat. Watch him sing it below:

Listen to the classic “Sweet Caroline” in full.

A Beautiful Noise Musical: Website | Instagram
h/t: [People]

