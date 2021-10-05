Home / Inspiring / Social Cause

25+ of the Most Creative Protest Signs From the 2021 Women’s March Around the U.S.

By Sara Barnes on October 5, 2021

The 5th Women’s March took place on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in hundreds of cities across the U.S. With a focus on abortion justice, demonstrators hit the streets to protest the rolling back of Roe vs. Wade, which the Supreme Court will be deciding on during its new term that starts this week. We’ve already seen the detrimental effects that the banning of nearly all abortions can have on a state; Texas’ new highly restrictive law essentially bans abortions while empowering private citizens to target anyone assisting in one.

Those who view abortion as a choice, a medical procedure, and value women’s autonomy are fearful of what would happen if Roe vs. Wade is overturned. Through organizing and demonstrations, they let their voices be heard in Austin; Washington, D.C.; New York City; Los Angeles; and many other places around the country—thousands joined in the rally. They came prepared with signage that echoed the sentiment and chants. While in the past, popular culture has been integral in protest signs, some of the most prominent 2021 signage communicates the fear and anger that people are feeling right now.

Scroll down to see signs and scenes from the 2021 Women’s March. And remember—making your voice heard is essential in a democracy. The 2022 elections will be here before you know it, so make sure you’re registered to vote.

These are some of the best Women’s March protest signs from 2021 that focus on abortion justice.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Georgetowner (@thegeorgetowner)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by . (@madisonswart)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TheRach (@19rach13)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by . (@madisonswart)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marie Claire France (@marieclairefr)

Related Articles:

25+ of the Most Creative Protest Signs From the 2019 Women’s March

31 of the Most Creative Protest Signs From the Global Women’s March

Empowering Photos of Women’s Marches Around the World

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Emancipation and Freedom Monument Unveiled as Official Replacement of Robert E. Lee Statue
A “Human Library” Allows Users to Check Out “Books” to Reduce Prejudice
Afghan Women Are Sharing Photos of Colorful Traditional Dresses in Protest of Taliban Clothing Mandate
Christopher Columbus Statue in Mexico City Will Be Replaced by a Monument To Indigenous Women
Support Creativity When You Become a Member of My Modern Met
‘Cleveland Indians’ Will Finally Change Its Name After Years of Controversy

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

European Union Bans Single-Use Plastics Including Cutlery Starting July 3, 2021
New UK Laws Will Recognize Animals as Sentient Beings
Powerful Ad Featuring Shepard Fairey Illustration Asks Us All To Fight for AAPI Visibility
14-Year-Old Sews 1,000 Colorful Bow Ties To Help Animals Find Forever Homes
Netherlands Celebrates 20 Years Since Being First Country to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage
PBS Is Making ‘Asian Americans’ Documentary Free To Stream After Atlanta Shootings

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.