25+ of the Most Creative Protest Signs From the 2021 Women’s March Around the U.S.

The 5th Women’s March took place on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in hundreds of cities across the U.S. With a focus on abortion justice, demonstrators hit the streets to protest the rolling back of Roe vs. Wade, which the Supreme Court will be deciding on during its new term that starts this week. We’ve already seen the detrimental effects that the banning of nearly all abortions can have on a state; Texas’ new highly restrictive law essentially bans abortions while empowering private citizens to target anyone assisting in one.

Those who view abortion as a choice, a medical procedure, and value women’s autonomy are fearful of what would happen if Roe vs. Wade is overturned. Through organizing and demonstrations, they let their voices be heard in Austin; Washington, D.C.; New York City; Los Angeles; and many other places around the country—thousands joined in the rally. They came prepared with signage that echoed the sentiment and chants. While in the past, popular culture has been integral in protest signs, some of the most prominent 2021 signage communicates the fear and anger that people are feeling right now.

Scroll down to see signs and scenes from the 2021 Women’s March. And remember—making your voice heard is essential in a democracy. The 2022 elections will be here before you know it, so make sure you’re registered to vote.

These are some of the best Women’s March protest signs from 2021 that focus on abortion justice.

