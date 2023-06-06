Home / Inspiring / Social Cause

Amanda Gorman’s Book Sales Skyrocket Following a Ban on Her Poem in a Florida School

By Sara Barnes on June 6, 2023

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amanda Gorman (@amandascgorman)

The work of author and poet Amanda Gorman is getting a boost in sales after a Florida book ban. Following a ban of her poem The Hill We Climb, sales for it and her books Call Us What We Carry and Change Sings have skyrocketed. It’s a show of support for the 25-year-old, who said she was “gutted” after hearing that her inaugural poem—recited during President Biden’s 2021 swearing-in  ceremony—was placed on restricted access at a K-8 school in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

The incident has denied otherwise easy access to The Hill We Climb. It's following a complaint from one parent who said that the poem, along with three other books (not by Gorman), were “inappropriate for students” and should be removed. The formal written protest, in which the parent confuses Gorman with Oprah, noted that The Hill We Climb “is not educational and have [sic] indirectly hate messages.”

The titles, despite being written for elementary-aged students, are now only available in the middle school section of the library. Younger students would have to make a special request to see the items.

Gorman shared her response on social media. “I wrote The Hill We Climb so that all young people could see themselves in a historical moment. Ever since, I’ve received countless letters and videos from children inspired by The Hill We Climb to write their own poems.”

The school district maintains that the texts are technically still available, just transferred to another section of the library. Gorman replied to that line of thinking. “A school book ban is any action taken against a book that leaves access to a book restricted or diminished,” she tweeted. “This decision of moving my book from its original place, taken after one parent complained, diminishes the access elementary schoolers would have previously had to my poem.”

Gorman’s poems and book are available on Bookshop.org.

Poet Amanda Gorman's prose The Hill We Climb was banned from elementary-aged children following a complaint from one parent who said that the poem was “inappropriate for students” and should be removed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amanda Gorman (@amandascgorman)

The school district maintains that the texts are technically still available, just transferred to another section of the library. Gorman replied to that line of thinking.

Amanda Gorman: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
h/t: [Yahoo News]

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Related Articles:

Amanda Gorman Debuts New Poem To Ring in the New Year With Hope

7-Year-Old Boy Dresses as Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman for “Idol Day” at School

Florida High Schooler Couldn’t Talk About Being Gay in Graduation Speech, So He Talked About His “Curly Hair”

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Brazilian Soccer Star Speaks Out Over Racism He Experienced During Spanish Gameplay
Powerful Portraits Honor the Stories of People With Physical Differences
Khan Academy Founder Says AI Will Revolutionize Education and Make Guided Learning Accessible to More Than Just the Rich
Mattel Releases Anna May Wong Barbie Doll To Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month
Student Eats Maurizio Cattelan’s $120,000 Banana for Breakfast
Principal Forced to Resign for Sharing Michelangelo’s ‘David’ Visits the Sculpture in Florence

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Maine Mineral Museum Is Offering a $25K Reward for a Lost Meteorite
Woman With 5-Foot Afro Sets Guinness World Record for the Third Time
French Cyclists Create Record-Breaking GPS Drawing of a 637-Mile-Long Dinosaur
Spanish Athlete Emerges From Cave After 500 Days of Living Underground
RIP Dame Mary Quant: Celebrating the Fashion Designer Who Invented the Miniskirt
Viral TikTok Video Shows How COVID-Era High School Yearbooks Had Zoom Screenshots as School Portraits

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.