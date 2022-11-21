If you long for the days when RoboCop, TRON, and Escape from New York dominated the big screen or are wondering why the 80s and 90s aesthetic seems to be everywhere these days, we have one word for you—vaporwave. Vaporwave originated as an electronic music genre in the 2010s, when samples of popular 80s and 90s songs and lounge music were used to compose songs. But now, it's also become an aesthetic that has bled over into music videos, films, and television. Curious to learn more? Wondershare, the creators of Filmora video editing software, has put together a visual trend book that explains everything.

Featuring vibrant color palettes—think neon pink and cyan—vaporwave is a vision of what we once thought the future would look like. Drawing inspiration from VHS tapes, Game Boy, Atari, old-school fashion, and early web design, vaporwave's charm lays in the nostalgia it conjures up. Reminding us of simpler times, it's a retro look at the future.

Even if you still can't fully picture what vaporwave looks like, you've probably already seen it plenty of times. Elements of vaporwave can be seen in popular TV shows like Stranger Things and Black Mirror. They can also be spotted in music videos from artists like Drake, whose Hotline Bling used vaporwave to deliver his message, or Ed Sheeran, whose Cross Me video includes vaporwave effects.

The film Drive starring Ryan Gosling is an incredible example of how vaporwave aesthetics translate to cinema. Directed by Nicholas Winding Refn, the 2011 film uses glowing neon to bring the story to life. The cinematography is key to the film, as there is little dialogue. And this movie wasn't Gosling's only star turn in a vaporwave film. His 2017 film Blade Runner 2049 is laced with vaporwave effects to bring the neo-noir story to life.

