Home / Art / Sculpture

Bronze Statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Be Unveiled in Brooklyn for Women’s History Month 2021

By Madeleine Muzdakis on October 19, 2020
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Bronze Statue

This statue of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by artists Gillie and Marc will be unveiled in Brooklyn in March 2021.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg—or RBG as she came to be known—achieved the status of living legend during her lengthy public career. The late Justice's passing has inspired many recent tributes—including social media posts and public art, which acknowledge her groundbreaking jurisprudence. On March 15, 2021, renowned artists Gillie and Marc will unveil a bronze statue of Ginsburg at City Point in Brooklyn, the borough where Ginsburg was born in 1933. Planned for the Justice's birthday and during Women's History Month, this dedication is part of a larger project by the artist duo to bring gender parity to the statues of New York City.

History is full of legendary women; however, these pioneering ladies rarely receive statues in their honor. As of 2019, New York City's 150 public statues included only five honoring real-life women. The prolific public artists Gillie and Marc have been working to change this through their Statues for Equality project, which launched on Women's Equality Day in 2019. Adding 10 new sculptures that year—including Oprah Winfrey, Janet Mock, and Jane Goodall—raised the percentage of women represented from three to 10 percent of total statues. The statue of Ginsberg builds upon this recent work, further increasing women's representation.

By casting bold women and femmes in bronze, their achievements will be celebrated in public in a way formerly reserved for classical figures and white men. “In order to truly honor the cause, it was crucial we cast the statues in bronze,” Marc said regarding the 2019 project. “To have one’s likeness cast in bronze is an unmistakable message that your contributions should not, and will not be forgotten. Instead, they will live on, much like the statue itself, beyond your lifetime and the lives of your contemporaries.”

RBG's achievements will certainly resonate with future generations. As one of only nine women in her entering class at Harvard Law School, Ginsburg went on to teach law and she founded the Women's Rights Project at the ACLU in 1972. Her work on cases promoting gender equity helped establish many of the rights women (and men) hold today. After her appointment by President Clinton to the Supreme Court, Ginsburg's signature lace collars became a symbol of strength and resistance to many. Now, with much of Ginsburg and second wave feminism's victories in jeopardy, her statue may serve as inspiration for young children to continue the fight for equal rights for all.

You can learn more about the New York City and global public artwork of artists Gillie and Marc on their website.

A bronze statue of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be unveiled in March 2021 in the legendary lady's hometown of Brooklyn, New York.

RBG Collar

Created by artist duo Gillie and Marc, the bronze statue will be one of several installed in NYC by the sculptors in recent years to represent impressive and pioneering women.

RBG Statue Concept Art Gillie and Marc

The statue will honor the late Ginsburg's decades-long legacy of fighting for the equality of the sexes before the law.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Brooklyn Public Art StatueGillie and Marc: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Pinterest

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Gillie and Marc.

Related Articles:

RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg: People Are Sharing Tributes To the Pioneering Supreme Court Justice

Parents Are Sharing Photos of Their Daughters Dressed as Ruth Bader Ginsburg To Honor Her Legacy

New York’s ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue Wears White Lace Collar To Honor the Late Ruth Bader Ginsburg

50 Inspirational Quotes by Powerful Women in History

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Sculptor Creates “Glitchy” Wooden Figures and Shares His Process on Instagram
Artist Turns Old Bike Chains Into Spectacular Metal Sculptures Inspired by Nature and Humans
Ethereal Angel Sculpture Appears to Effortlessly Float Above the Ground
Amazing Sculptures Show People Carving Their Ideal Figures Into Their Own Bodies
6 Contemporary Diorama Artists Who Craft Fascinating Miniature Worlds
Surreal Sculpture of Face Masks Kissing Explores Ideas of Intimacy Amid a Pandemic

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

6 Jeff Koons Sculptures That Have Helped Define His Pop Culture-Inspired Career
Artist Builds Amazing Menagerie of Animals With LEGO Bricks
Artist Combines Artifacts With AI To Create Realistic Portraits of Roman Emperors
Delft-Style Weaponry Contrasts Female Empowerment With Outdated Societal Ideals
18 of the Most Famous Sculptures You Need to Know
Artist Transforms Discarded Mechanical Parts Into Steampunk-Inspired Animal Sculptures

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.