3,000 Drones Light Up St. Peter’s Square For Historic Vatican Concert

By Emma Taggart on September 17, 2025

 

In one of the largest crowds to gather at the Vatican since Pope Leo XIV’s election, over 80,000 people filled St. Peter’s Square for the Grace for the World concert on September 13, which was followed by a spectacular drone show by Nova Sky Stories. More than 3,000 drones lit up the night sky, forming images of the Virgin Mary, Pope Francis, and Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam over St. Peter’s Basilica.

Held in celebration of the Catholic Church’s Jubilee Year, the event also marked the finale of the 2025 World Meeting on Human Fraternity. The two-day summit brought together global leaders, artists, and activists to the Vatican from around the world to reflect on humanity’s role in an age of urgent social and environmental challenges and rapid technological change.

Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV brings a modern, distinctly American perspective to his papacy, which shone through in the concert lineup. Co-directed by Andrea Bocelli and Pharrell Williams, the mega-event featured performances by Williams himself, John Legend, Karol G, Jennifer Hudson, BamBam, Clipse, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, and more before the massive crowd.

Williams opened the show by urging the crowd to see humanity’s shared strength “far beyond the reaches and constrictions of different religions.” Cardinals, clerics, and activists—including Nelson Mandela’s widow, Graça Machel Mandela—also delivered powerful messages of unity and peace. The night ended with an incredible display of choreographed drones, forming images of the late Pope Francis, halos, doves of peace, and glowing hearts in the sky.

Nearly two years in the making, the drone show proved well worth the effort. Nova Sky Stories deployed 3,500 drones, with 3,000 in the air at any given time while the rest recharged in rotation. Every half hour, the drones swapped seamlessly so the audience never noticed. And if one was nudged off course by the wind, it was programmed to find its way back to its position.

As well as being technically impressive, the highly creative light show sparked strong emotions in the crowd. As Bocelli sang “Amazing Grace” in tribute to the late Pope Francis, the crowd fell silent when his face appeared in lights, then erupted into applause. Founder of Nova Sky Stories, Kimbal Musk, said, “You can blow people away with drones, but really, if we can make grandma cry…Yeah, you want to touch their emotions.”

Watch clips from the incredible drone show below.

