Nearly 32,000 people submitted their votes and now the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2021 can be revealed. Cristiano Vendramin took home the top honor. The Italian photographer's image was selected from a list of 25 photographs culled from the 50,000 entries to the 2021 contest.

Vendramin's moving photo of nature holds special significance. His evocative image was taken in northern Italy at the Santa Croce Lake. On that particular day, he noticed that the high water level had partially submerged the willow trees. This created an interesting reflection, which was only enhanced by the icy weather. The photo is particularly meaningful for the photographer because the natural lake was the favorite place of a close friend who had passed away. In fact, at the moment he took the image, he was thinking of his dear friend.

“Cristiano’s poignant image symbolizes the positive impact nature can have on our wellbeing and lives,” said Dr. Douglas Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum. “It can provide solace and a space to reflect on the past and even spark hope for the future. These past two years have redefined what truly matters in life, the people and the environments that play a crucial role in our own personal ecosystems. I hope those who look at this landscape frozen in time, are reminded of the importance of connecting to the natural world and the steps we must all take to protect it.”

In addition to the winning image, four other photos were singled out as highly commended. All four photographers captured incredible images of wildlife interacting with the natural environment. From two male lions sharing a moment under the rain to a baby brown bear sleeping peacefully under the watchful eye of a bald eagle, they each tell a spectacular story.

All five of these images will be included in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London.

