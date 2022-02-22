Home / Photography / Landscape Photography

Stunning Photo Captures “Miracle” Fog Rolling Over Sacred Mountain City in Japan

By Jessica Stewart on February 22, 2022
Mount Tate with Fog in the City Below

Japan is filled with natural wonders, but there is one in particular that is the muse of photographer Yasuto Inagaki. Mount Tate, or Tateyama, stands tall above Toyama Prefecture. Along with Mount Fuji and Mount Haku, it is considered one of the country's Three Sacred Mountains. It's a favorite spot for Inagaki to photograph, and recently he was rewarded with a special view.

One evening in mid-January, he noticed a rolling fog coming over the city of Imizu. He immediately spotted a creative opportunity and climbed to his usual spot to see what he could photograph. From his perch, he clearly saw the city lights causing a colorful glow under the fog. Then, he just needed to wait for an opportunity when Mount Tate would be lit perfectly. Just as the moonlight illuminated the mountain, he was able to get the photograph that he was after.

All told, he took about 20 images that evening. He selected his best five for processing with Lightroom in order to create the final photo. The result is a breathtaking image that combines human invention with the power of nature. Titled The Miracle of Toyama, Inagaki considers it one of the top photographs that he's ever taken.

Inagaki hopes that the image gives others the same sense of wonder that he felt that evening. And he also hopes that his work inspires locals to rediscover the landscape and gain a new appreciation for the beauty that surrounds them.

Yasuto Inagaki: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Yasuto Inagaki.

