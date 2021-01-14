Yayoi Kusama Has Two Immersive ‘Mirror Room’ Installations Coming To the Tate Modern

Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama began creating mirror installations in the 1960s as a way to immerse visitors in dazzling, surreal environments. Soon, fans will have the rare opportunity to enjoy two of Kusama's recent works in person, as the Tate Modern announced the upcoming exhibition, Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirror Rooms. Originally scheduled for 2020 to celebrate the museum's 20th anniversary, the installation will finally be unveiled in March 2021.

The forthcoming show features two immersive installations by Kusama as well as a collection of photographs that walk through the history of her art. The installation, Infinity Mirrored Room—Filled with the Brilliance of Life, was produced for Kusama's retrospective at Tate Modern in 2012 and remains one of her largest installations to date. The other installation, titled Chandelier of Grief, “creates the illusion of a boundless universe of rotating crystal chandeliers.”

Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirror Rooms will be on display at the Tate Modern from March 29, 2021 to March 27, 2022. You can learn more about the installation and how to reserve tickets by visiting the institution's website.

