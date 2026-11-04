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Yayoi Kusama Museum Opens the First Exhibition Since the Artist’s Death This Year

By Sara Barnes on November 4, 2026
Yayoi Kusama Portrait and Art

Portrait of Yayoi Kusama (Photo: Yusuke Miyazaki) © Yayoi Kusama

The world lost the great Yayoi Kusama on August 14, 2026, at age 97. But artists’ legacies live on, in part, through the works they created throughout their lives. Kusama is no different. In fact, she founded the Yayoi Kusama Museum (run by the Yayoi Kusama Foundation) in 2017. Located in Tokyo, it exhibits her works and related materials that contribute to artistic development. It hosts two exhibitions each year with her artwork, lectures, and other events, and the institution has recently opened its first show after her death: The Light Spreads Out, and Glittering Things Start Appearing All Around Me.

Kusama was public about her struggles with mental health. Since childhood, she had endured panic attacks and hallucinations. She described her childhood hallucinations as “radiance,” “scintillation,” and “auras.” The museum explains, “The radiance emanating from her inner visions seems to transcend representations of light in the visible world and to inhabit the works themselves.”

Light is the conceptual anchor of The Light Spreads Out. The show features works created throughout her career, all united by illumination. In 1950s drawings and 1970s collages, light spreads from the darkness. Her paintings from the 1980s onward are bright; here, light is less literal and more the feeling these hues evoke. This is seen in paintings created in the years before her death, where metallic surfaces grace the canvas.

Beyond two dimensions, The Light Spreads Out includes Kusama’s immersive installations for which she’s so well known. Her mirror rooms create infinite space through reflective surfaces and light, placing the visitor at the center of a sparkling world with no end or beginning. The exhibition also includes large-scale sculptures covered in mosaic tiles and metallic leaf.

Taken together, the exhibition demonstrates how one subject can exist—and continually reinvent itself—throughout an artist’s life. In this case, light offers a look into Kusama’s inner world, one that had struggles but also found splendor.

The Light Spreads Out, and Glittering Things Start Appearing All Around Me is on view through January 31, 2027. Buy tickets in advance on the Yayoi Kusama Museum website.

The Yayoi Kusama Museum has recently opened its first show after her death: The Light Spreads Out, and Glittering Things Start Appearing All Around Me.

Works from Yayoi Kusama Exhibtion

1F Gallery Installation View © Yayoi Kusama

Light is the conceptual anchor of The Light Spreads Out.

Works from Yayoi Kusama Exhibtion

3F Gallery Installation View © Yayoi Kusama

The show features works created throughout her career, all united by illumination.

Works from Yayoi Kusama Exhibtion

5F Rooftop Gallery Installation View © Yayoi Kusama

Works from Yayoi Kusama Exhibtion

“A Flower #6” (1953) © Yayoi Kusama Private collection (Deposit: Yayoi Kusama Museum)

aWorks from Yayoi Kusama Exhibtion

“Fish” (1986) © Yayoi Kusama

Works from Yayoi Kusama Exhibtion

“Form of Love” (2012) © Yayoi Kusama

Works from Yayoi Kusama Exhibtion

“Appearance of God” (2015) © Yayoi Kusama

Works from Yayoi Kusama Exhibtion

“Lemon Squash” (1999) © Yayoi Kusama

Works from Yayoi Kusama Exhibtion

“Life” 2015 Installation view at Yayoi Kusama Museum, Tokyo, 2022 © Yayoi Kusama *Reference Image

Taken together, the exhibition demonstrates how one subject can exist—and continually reinvent itself—throughout an artist’s life.

Works from Yayoi Kusama Exhibtion

“Longing for Infinite Heaven” (2020) © Yayoi Kusama

In this case, light offers a look into Kusama’s inner world, one that had struggles but also found splendor.

Works from Yayoi Kusama Exhibtion

“A Spirit” (1956) © Yayoi Kusama

Works from Yayoi Kusama Exhibtion

Exterior view of the Yayoi Kusama Museum (Photo: Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office)

Exhibition Information:
Yayoi Kusama
The Light Spreads Out, and Glittering Things Start Appearing All Around Me
October 8, 2026–January 31, 2027
Yayoi Kusama Museum
107 Bentencho, Shinjuku City, Tokyo 162-0851, Japan

Yayoi Kusama Museum: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Yayoi Kusama Museum.

Related Articles:

Yayoi Kusama Launches European Tour With First-Ever Retrospective in Swiss Museum

Yayoi Kusama’s Massive Colorful Sculptures Fill Entire Rooms in NYC

Landmark 70-Year Yayoi Kusama Retrospective Will Travel Through Europe From 2025–2027

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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