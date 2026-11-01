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11th Edition of ART X Lagos 2026 Will Explore How Cultural Inheritance Informs Contemporary Art

By Sage Helene on November 1, 2026
Photograph of Ladi Kwali at a pottery demonstration in England

Portrait of Ladi Kwali decorating a pot, William Alfred Ismay (W. A. Ismay). Photograph of Ladi Kwali at a pottery demonstration in England. 1970s. York Museums Trust. The W. A. Ismay Bequest, 2001. (Photo: W. A. Ismay, © York Museums Trust)

The fair ART X Lagos returns to Federal Palace in Lagos, Nigeria, for its 11th edition, A New Chapter, A New Decade. Now in its second decade, the forthcoming event centers on cultural inheritance and how artists can transform histories and traditions into new forms of contemporary expression.

Founded by Tokini Peterside-Schwebig in 2016, ART X Lagos has become an international platform for contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora. Its 2026 edition looks to Nigerian artists, architects, and educators who shaped modernism by drawing on their cultural backgrounds. The centerpiece is ART X ICON, which hosts Ladi Kwali: Beyond the Vessel, curated by Dr. Jareh Das. The exhibition examines the legacy of pioneering Nigerian potter Ladi Dosei Kwali through her ceramics. It also includes pottery by women who worked alongside and after Kwali, including Kande Ushafa and Asibi Ido, as well as traditional pottery from Gbari, Nupe, and Bida makers.

The project extends into ART X ICON: The Masterclass, which selects 10 emerging artists for workshops and conversations with leading figures in African art across disciplines including ceramics, painting, sculpture, photography, film, textiles, digital practice, and performance.

The 2026 program also includes ART X Cinema, ART X Live!, and ART X Talks, alongside Art Across Borders, which brings together six artists from five African regions and the Caribbean.

ART X Lagos 2026 takes place November 5 to 8, 2026, at Federal Palace in Lagos, Nigeria.

ART X Lagos brings 15 galleries from Africa and its diaspora to Federal Palace in Lagos for its 11th edition.

Portrait of ART X Lagos Founder, Tokini Peterside-Schwebig

ART X Lagos Founder, Tokini Peterside-Schwebig

Portrait of ART X LIVE Curator, Lanre Masha

ART X LIVE Curator, Lanre Masha

Kande Ushafa Ceramic Pot

Kande Ushafa (Legacy Arts Foundation (LAF). (Photo: Legacy Arts)

Portrait of ART X Lagos Speakers, Corner Co-Curator, Fikayo Adebajo

ART X Lagos Speakers, Corner Co-Curator, Fikayo Adebajo

Curator Dr. Jareh Das examines Ladi Kwali’s lasting influence through ceramics, archival material, and traditional pottery in ART X ICON: Ladi Kwali: Beyond the Vessel.

Photo of Curator of ART X ICON: Ladi Kwali: Beyond the Vessel, Jareh Das.

Photo of Curator of ART X ICON: Ladi Kwali: Beyond the Vessel, Jareh Das. (Photo: Malick Welli)

Kwali blue and white pot

Kwali blue and white pot, Adegbola Gallery. (Photo: Bonhams)

 

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A post shared by ART X Lagos (@artxlagos)

ART X Lagos expands beyond the gallery booths with installations, film, music, and participatory projects that connect cultural history with contemporary life.

 

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A post shared by ART X Lagos (@artxlagos)

Exhibition Information:
ART X Lagos
A New Chapter, A New Decade
November 5-8, 2026
Federal Palace, 6-8 Ahmadu Bello Wy
Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, 101241

ART X Lagos: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Pelham Communications.

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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