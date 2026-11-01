11th Edition of ART X Lagos 2026 Will Explore How Cultural Inheritance Informs Contemporary Art

The fair ART X Lagos returns to Federal Palace in Lagos, Nigeria, for its 11th edition, A New Chapter, A New Decade. Now in its second decade, the forthcoming event centers on cultural inheritance and how artists can transform histories and traditions into new forms of contemporary expression.

Founded by Tokini Peterside-Schwebig in 2016, ART X Lagos has become an international platform for contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora. Its 2026 edition looks to Nigerian artists, architects, and educators who shaped modernism by drawing on their cultural backgrounds. The centerpiece is ART X ICON, which hosts Ladi Kwali: Beyond the Vessel, curated by Dr. Jareh Das. The exhibition examines the legacy of pioneering Nigerian potter Ladi Dosei Kwali through her ceramics. It also includes pottery by women who worked alongside and after Kwali, including Kande Ushafa and Asibi Ido, as well as traditional pottery from Gbari, Nupe, and Bida makers.

The project extends into ART X ICON: The Masterclass, which selects 10 emerging artists for workshops and conversations with leading figures in African art across disciplines including ceramics, painting, sculpture, photography, film, textiles, digital practice, and performance.

The 2026 program also includes ART X Cinema, ART X Live!, and ART X Talks, alongside Art Across Borders, which brings together six artists from five African regions and the Caribbean.

ART X Lagos 2026 takes place November 5 to 8, 2026, at Federal Palace in Lagos, Nigeria.

ART X Lagos brings 15 galleries from Africa and its diaspora to Federal Palace in Lagos for its 11th edition.

Curator Dr. Jareh Das examines Ladi Kwali’s lasting influence through ceramics, archival material, and traditional pottery in ART X ICON: Ladi Kwali: Beyond the Vessel.

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ART X Lagos expands beyond the gallery booths with installations, film, music, and participatory projects that connect cultural history with contemporary life.

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Exhibition Information :

ART X Lagos

A New Chapter, A New Decade

November 5-8, 2026

Federal Palace, 6-8 Ahmadu Bello Wy

Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, 101241

ART X Lagos: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Pelham Communications.