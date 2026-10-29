This Wholesome Livestream From Finland Lets You Watch Puppies 24/7

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yle Pentulive (@ylepentulive)

If you’re guilty of doom scrolling, you’ll know the Internet can sometimes be a pretty dark place. But amid the bad news, there are still corners of the web designed simply to bring you joy. Pentulive 24/7 is one of them. It’s a round-the-clock livestream of a mother dog and her newborn puppies in Finland. More than 14 million unique viewers have already tuned in, proving that sometimes, all we need is a little more cuteness in our lives.

The livestream has been following Hilka, a Lagotto Romagnolo, and her puppies since the beginning of October, and will continue until early December, when the pups head off to their furever homes. Tune in at any time and you’ll find the adorable litter playing, snoozing, or feeding. If you’re lucky, you’ll catch them dreaming, when their tiny paws start kicking in their sleep. The stream also has sound, so you can hear the puppies’ adorable little whimpers, squeaks, and sleepy noises.

The online experience also features evening livestream chats with the breeder, a podcast, and instant updates tracking the puppies’ first eight weeks, from birth and weigh-ins to their first nail trims.

As of writing, the stream has been viewed for more than 1,804 hours. People online have commented on how watching the puppies’ development has provided a welcome distraction from everyday problems. One fan in particular pointed out, “Nothing bad ever happens in the puppy box.”

Watch Pentulive 24/7 now to see what the puppies are up to.

Yle Pentulive: Watch Live | Instagram

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