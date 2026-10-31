Art Toronto 2026 Is Making Collecting More Approachable for People Who Want to Start

Buying art can feel intimidating, especially if you’ve never done it before. You may wonder what to buy, how much to spend, and even how to approach a gallery in the first place. This year, Art Toronto is making that process a little easier with programming aimed at people interested in collecting but unsure where to begin.

Returning for its 27th edition from October 29 through November 1, 2026, Art Toronto will bring 105 exhibitors from Canada and around the world to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The 2026 fair also marks Emily-Jean Alexander’s first edition as director, with a renewed focus on the future of collecting in Canada.

A big part of that focus is showing visitors that starting an art collection doesn’t necessarily mean spending a fortune. On October 30, the fair will host an after-hours program for people curious about buying art or beginning a collection. The program includes art advisor Megan Patterson’s aptly titled This is How I’d Spend $5,000 for You, which offers a practical look at acquiring work at an emerging-collector price point.

Visitors looking for more individualized guidance can also stop by the new Ready to Collect Art Advisory Desk, where professional art advisors will offer recommendations based on visitors’ interests and collecting goals, along with guidance on galleries, artworks, and purchasing.

Visitors can also access The Insider’s Eye, a free digital learning program created by collector advisor Nico Epstein. The hour-long course is designed to give visitors more confidence navigating the fair and covers things that might seem obvious to more experienced collectors, but can be especially confusing for newcomers to the art scene.

There will be plenty to see even for visitors who aren’t ready to take a piece home. One of the fair’s major presentations comes from Nicholas Metivier Gallery, which will present The Vault Collection, featuring work by internationally renowned Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky. The presentation brings together photographs from across his career, including rare works from his archive and two images from his forthcoming Mining: For the Future project.

Art Toronto is also bringing back Arte Sur for its second edition. Curated by Karen Huber, the section includes 11 galleries from Mexico, Central and South America, as well as New York and Toronto, offering visitors a wider look at contemporary Latin American art. Huber will also lead daily tours of the section throughout the fair.

Elsewhere, installations throughout the fair will explore the relationship between art and the natural world, while talks will cover subjects ranging from the realities of running an art gallery to what artists and art communities need in order to thrive.

Art fairs can sometimes feel like spaces designed for people who already know the rules. But this year, Art Toronto seems especially interested in opening that world up a little. Whether someone walks away with their first artwork or simply a better idea of what collecting actually involves, the fair is offering plenty of ways to start looking.

The works below give a sense of the kinds of pieces new collectors can discover at this year’s fair.

Art Toronto’s 27th edition will bring together 105 exhibitors from Canada and around the world.

A big part of the fair is showing visitors that starting an art collection doesn’t necessarily mean spending a fortune, with a large collection of works under $5,000.

For those who are curious about collecting but unsure where to begin, Art Toronto is offering more ways to get started.

Exhibition Information :

Art Toronto

October 29–November 1, 2026

Metro Toronto Convention Centre

255 Front Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Art Toronto: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Art Toronto.