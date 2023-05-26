Yayoi Kusama’s Massive Colorful Sculptures Fill Entire Rooms in NYC

From polka dot pumpkins to mirror rooms, it is hard to mistake Yayoi Kusama‘s art for anyone else's work. A new exhibition at the David Zwirner Gallery in New York, titled I Spend Each Day Embracing Flowers, assembles some of the many different facets of the artist's oeuvre, featuring massive sculptures, colorful paintings, and immersive installations. The extensive collection is stretched across David Zwirner's spaces at 519, 525, and 533 West 19th Street.

The title of the show comes from three large-scale sculptures that are featured in the exhibition. These pieces depict massive blooms colored in bold hues and a mix of polka dot and abstract prints. “The flowers convey a duality, present throughout Kusama’s work, between life and death, celebration and mourning, figuration, and abstraction, with each opposite simultaneously pushed to its limits,” the exhibition states. Flowers and other parts of the natural world are recurring themes in Kusama's art and a lifelong interest.

Also included in the exhibition is another series of monumental sculptures. Titled Aspiring to Pumpkin's Love, the Love of My Heart, these massive polka dot pumpkin works resemble an undulating wall that wraps around the room and creates an enclosure for visitors. “Pumpkins have been a great comfort to me since my childhood; they speak to me of the joy of living. They are humble and amusing at the same time, and I have and always will celebrate them in my art,” Kusama says.

The show also features one of Kusama's Infinity Mirror rooms. This edition, Dreaming of Earth's Sphericity, I Would Offer My Love, possesses circular and semi-circular windows that allow light to enter the room and interact with the interior space. “When the people see their own reflection multiplied to infinity,” Kusama explains, “they then sense that there is no limit to man’s ability to project himself into endless space.”

The exhibition will also showcase 36 paintings by Kusama. These works are emblematic of Kusama's iconic style, depicting explorations of line and form. Many of these pieces are part of her ongoing series EVERY DAY I PRAY FOR LOVE. Kusama wrote a message about the show: “I’ve Sung the Mind of Kusama Day by Day, a Song from the Heart. O Youth of Today, Let Us Sing Together a Song from the Heart of the Universe!”

Yayoi Kusama: I Spend Each Day Embracing Flowers is on view at the David Zwirner Gallery in New York until July 21, 2023.

