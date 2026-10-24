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Art Toronto 2026 Brings Together More Than 100 Galleries From Around the World

By Sage Helene on October 24, 2026

Installation Views of Art Toronto

The 27th edition of Art Toronto returns October 29 through November 1, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. During that time, it will bring together more than 100 galleries, installations, project spaces, and cultural institutions. Since its founding in 2000, Art Toronto has connected Canadian audiences with artists and galleries from across the country and around the world.

The 2026 exhibitor lineup spans established galleries, emerging spaces, and nonprofit organizations. Toronto and Montréal have a strong presence, alongside galleries from Vancouver, Calgary, New York, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Lima, and Bogotá.

Exhibitors are organized across several sections, including Main, Verge, Solo, Arts & Cultural Institutions, Project Spaces, and Discover, presented by Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). Verge highlights galleries operating for less than a decade, while Solo features presentations dedicated to individual artists. Arts & Cultural Institutions brings museums and nonprofit organizations into the fair, creating a broader view of the contemporary art landscape.

Arte Sur also returns for its second edition. The section highlights artists and galleries from Mexico, Central America, and South America. It creates a focused platform for Latin American art within the larger fair.

Art Toronto extends beyond the gallery booths with talks, special events, and more. Artists, curators, collectors, and art advisors will lead tours throughout the weekend, and the Platform Talks series will also bring together voices from the Canadian and international art worlds. The 2026 talks lineup will be announced in early fall.

Opening Night takes place October 29 and benefits the McMichael Canadian Art Collection. The evening offers an early look at the fair alongside artists, gallerists, collectors, curators, and art consultants. Public programming continues through November 1.

Purchase tickets to Art Toronto on its website.

Art Toronto returns to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from October 29 to November 1, bringing more than 100 galleries and cultural organizations together in Toronto.

Installation Views of Art Toronto

Installation Views of Art Toronto

Installation Views of Art Toronto

Installation Views of Art Toronto

The 2026 fair spans established and emerging galleries from Canada and international art centers, creating a broad view of contemporary and historic art.

Installation Views of Art Toronto

Installation Views of Art Toronto

Installation Views of Art Toronto

Talks, guided tours, installations, and Opening Night give visitors new ways to engage with the art and the people shaping today’s art world.

Installation Views of Art Toronto

Installation Views of Art Toronto

Installation Views of Art Toronto

Tickets for Art Toronto 2026 are available through the fair’s official website, with options for Opening Night, general admission, and multi-day passes.

Installation Views of Art Toronto

Installation Views of Art Toronto

Installation Views of Art Toronto

Exhibition Information:
Art Toronto
October 29–November 1, 2026
Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Building
255 Front St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2W6, Canada

Art Toronto: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by DMPUBLIC.

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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