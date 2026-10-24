Art Toronto 2026 Brings Together More Than 100 Galleries From Around the World

The 27th edition of Art Toronto returns October 29 through November 1, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. During that time, it will bring together more than 100 galleries, installations, project spaces, and cultural institutions. Since its founding in 2000, Art Toronto has connected Canadian audiences with artists and galleries from across the country and around the world.

The 2026 exhibitor lineup spans established galleries, emerging spaces, and nonprofit organizations. Toronto and Montréal have a strong presence, alongside galleries from Vancouver, Calgary, New York, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Lima, and Bogotá.

Exhibitors are organized across several sections, including Main, Verge, Solo, Arts & Cultural Institutions, Project Spaces, and Discover, presented by Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). Verge highlights galleries operating for less than a decade, while Solo features presentations dedicated to individual artists. Arts & Cultural Institutions brings museums and nonprofit organizations into the fair, creating a broader view of the contemporary art landscape.

Arte Sur also returns for its second edition. The section highlights artists and galleries from Mexico, Central America, and South America. It creates a focused platform for Latin American art within the larger fair.

Art Toronto extends beyond the gallery booths with talks, special events, and more. Artists, curators, collectors, and art advisors will lead tours throughout the weekend, and the Platform Talks series will also bring together voices from the Canadian and international art worlds. The 2026 talks lineup will be announced in early fall.

Opening Night takes place October 29 and benefits the McMichael Canadian Art Collection. The evening offers an early look at the fair alongside artists, gallerists, collectors, curators, and art consultants. Public programming continues through November 1.

Purchase tickets to Art Toronto on its website.

Art Toronto returns to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from October 29 to November 1, bringing more than 100 galleries and cultural organizations together in Toronto.

The 2026 fair spans established and emerging galleries from Canada and international art centers, creating a broad view of contemporary and historic art.

Talks, guided tours, installations, and Opening Night give visitors new ways to engage with the art and the people shaping today’s art world.

Tickets for Art Toronto 2026 are available through the fair’s official website, with options for Opening Night, general admission, and multi-day passes.

Exhibition Information :

Art Toronto

October 29–November 1, 2026

Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Building

255 Front St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2W6, Canada

Art Toronto: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by DMPUBLIC.

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