Yoshitomo Nara’s Beloved Characters Come to Life in Major New York Exhibition

Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara is bringing his instantly recognizable characters back to New York with a major exhibition at David Zwirner. Spanning two of the gallery’s Chelsea locations, the presentation features nearly 100 works, including new paintings, drawings, recent sculptures, and selections from earlier decades. It marks Nara’s first solo exhibition with David Zwirner and his first major solo presentation in New York in nearly a decade.

Best known for his oversized, wide-eyed figures, Nara has developed a visual language that balances playful imagery with a rebellious edge. His young-looking subjects often appear innocent at first glance, but their expressions suggest something more complicated. Some stare directly at the viewer with quiet defiance, while others carry an unmistakable sense of melancholy. Beneath their cartoonlike appearance, Nara’s characters confront ideas about childhood, vulnerability, resistance, and the realities of the world around them.

The exhibition also traces the development of Nara’s distinctive style. Earlier works from the late 1980s and 1990s appear alongside new pieces, offering a closer look at how his imagery has evolved. His latest paintings introduce muted colors and layered surfaces, while large-scale monochromatic drawings made with industrial paint sticks reveal the expressive energy of his drawing practice.

At the gallery’s 19th Street location, 13 monumental bronze sculptures transform the space. Coated in matte white, the oversized heads recall the snow-covered forests near Mount Hakkōda in northern Japan, where Nara grew up. Their imposing scale contrasts with their softly illuminated surfaces, creating an atmosphere of stillness. Together, the sculptures connect his familiar characters to the natural landscapes and childhood memories that continue to inform his work.

Yoshitomo Nara is on view at David Zwirner’s galleries at 533 West 19th Street and 537 West 20th Street in New York City from November 5 through December 12, 2026. Visit David Zwirner for additional information and exhibition details.

To keep up to date with the artist, you can follow Yoshitomo Nara on Instagram.

Yoshitomo Nara’s first solo exhibition with David Zwirner spans nearly 100 works across two Chelsea galleries in New York.

New paintings and drawings pair Nara’s instantly recognizable characters with earlier works tracing the development of his artistic style.

Thirteen monumental white bronze heads fill the gallery’s 19th Street location, drawing inspiration from the snow-covered landscapes of Nara’s childhood in northern Japan.

On view through December 12, 2026, the exhibition marks Nara’s first major solo presentation in New York in nearly a decade.

Exhibition Information :

Yoshitomo Nara

November 5, 2026–December 12, 2026

David Zwirner, 533 West 19th Street and 537 West 20th Street

New York, NY 10011, USA

Yoshitomo Nara: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by David Zwirner.