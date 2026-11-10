Home / Art

Baku Art Weekend Returns: Highlighting the Creativity and History of Azerbaijan for the World

By Sara Barnes on November 10, 2026
Baku Art Weekend 2026

Photo: Baku Art Weekend

The city of Baku, Azerbaijan, recently finished hosting a festival showcasing its heritage alongside local and international artists. The second annual Fly to Baku. Art Weekend concluded on November 1, 2026, highlighting the city’s culture. This included over 30 of Baku’s museums, galleries, palaces, and cultural institutions. It even featured Old City and UNESCO World Heritage sites like the Palace of the Shirvanshahs, built in the 15th century, and Maiden Tower, constructed during the 12th century. The incredible Zaha Hadid-designed Heydar Aliyev Center served as one of the weekend’s main venues.

Baku transformed during the art weekend, utilizing the city as an open-air stage for art and design. In its second year, the event featured several high-profile creatives. Judy Chicago and Michelangelo Pistoletto were on view, alongside Faig Ahmed, one of Azerbaijan’s most celebrated living artists, known for transforming traditional carpets into surreal installations.

International curators, artists, and collectors flocked to Baku, with the event drawing 10,000 attendees. In addition to the art on view, attendees could interact directly with artists and get creative themselves. The weekend included intimate studio visits, immersive technology installations, music and poetry performances, and walking tours through the 1,000-year-old Old City. Food is also an important and demonstrative part of any culture, and Baku Art Weekend featured exclusive dinners at some of the metropolis’s most acclaimed restaurants.

The city—with its mix of historical and contemporary architecture—hopes to become one of the world’s art capitals by turning Baku Art Weekend into a fair or biennale. “It will be a long journey to get there,” Emin Mammedov, who heads the event, told Conde Nast Traveller. “We think it will be a minimum of five to seven years to see how it [the art weekend] grows. Then we will be able to say yes, Baku is ready to be a place where every country comes to show their own art.”

Get a peek into what Fly to Baku. Art Weekend 2026 had to offer.

The city of Baku, Azerbaijan, recently finished hosting a festival showcasing its heritage alongside local and international artists.

Baku Art Weekend 2026

Photo: Baku Art Weekend

The second annual Fly to Baku. Art Weekend concluded on November 1, 2026, highlighting the city’s culture.

Baku Art Weekend 2026

Photo: Baku Art Weekend

This included over 30 of Baku’s museums, galleries, palaces, and cultural institutions. It even featured Old City and UNESCO World Heritage sites like the Palace of the Shirvanshahs, built in the 15th century, and Maiden Tower, constructed during the 12th century.

Baku Art Weekend 2026

Photo: Baku Art Weekend

Baku Art Weekend 2026

Photo: Baku Art Weekend

The incredible Zaha Hadid-designed Heydar Aliyev Center served as one of the weekend’s main venues.

Baku Art Weekend 2026

Photo: Baku Art Weekend

Baku transformed during the art weekend, utilizing the city as an open-air stage for art and design.

Baku Art Weekend 2026

Photo: Baku Art Weekend

Baku Art Weekend 2026

Photo: Baku Art Weekend

Baku Art Weekend 2026

Photo: Baku Art Weekend

The weekend included intimate studio visits, immersive technology installations, music and poetry performances, and walking tours through the 1,000-year-old Old City.

Baku Art Weekend 2026

Photo: Baku Art Weekend

Baku Art Weekend 2026

Photo: Baku Art Weekend

Baku Art Weekend 2026

Photo: Baku Art Weekend

Baku Art Weekend 2026

Photo: Baku Art Weekend

Baku Art Weekend 2026

Photo: Baku Art Weekend

Baku Art Weekend 2026

Photo: Baku Art Weekend

Baku Art Weekend 2026

Photo: Baku Art Weekend

Artist Chris Levine was a VIP guest in attendance and took incredible photos of the architecture. He added his signature lights.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Levine (@chrislevine)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Levine (@chrislevine)

Fly to Baku. Art Weekend: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Baku Art Weekend.

Related Articles:

Monumental Woven Carpets Spill Through the Venice Biennale in Dreamlike Installation

15 Famous Architects Who Have Shaped the Way We Live, Work, and Play

5 Futuristic Buildings Showcasing the Aesthetics of Contemporary Architecture

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Illustrator Nicoletta Ceccoli Creates Surreal Fairytale Worlds With a Much Darker Side to Them
teamLab Celebrates First Year of Kyoto Museum With 1.3 Million Visitors Experiencing Immersive Art
7 Landscape Artists Come Together Celebrating the Universality and Uniqueness of the Genre
Frieze Abu Dhabi: Inaugural Edition of the International Art Fair Launches This Month
Yayoi Kusama Museum Opens the First Exhibition Since the Artist’s Death This Year
Alex Katz and Julian Opie Explore the Human Figure in New Exhibition

More on My Modern Met

MOCAD Celebrates 20 Years With Ambitious Exhibition Featuring More Than 80 Artists
11th Edition of ART X Lagos 2026 Will Explore How Cultural Inheritance Informs Contemporary Art
Art Toronto 2026 Is Making Collecting More Approachable for People Who Want to Start
Phoenix Art Museum Receives $5M Donation To Create Gallery Dedicated to Sri Lankan + South Asian Art
Artist Transforms Her Late Father’s Expired Passport Into a Moving Grief Diary [Interview]
How the Character in Nina Sechko’s Multifaceted Work Explores Ways of Being [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.