Home / Art

Illustrator Nicoletta Ceccoli Creates Surreal Fairytale Worlds With a Much Darker Side to Them

By Emma Taggart on November 9, 2026

Nicoletta Ceccoli Under My Spell Exhibition

At first glance, the soft, pastel-colored illustrations of San Marino-based artist Nicoletta Ceccoli appear sweet and innocent. However, beneath their cute appearance, her illustrations explore darker psychological themes. Her new solo exhibition, titled Under My Spell, at Corey Helford Gallery in LA explores fear, desire, emotional dependency, identity, and control.

For the last two decades, Ceccoli has been creating surreal, fairytale-like worlds that are both enchanting and unsettling. Her childlike figures inhabit fantastical landscapes filled with flowers, toys, sweets and mysterious creatures, but something darker often lurks beneath the surface. In one image, a candy dispenser is depicted as a trap, and in another, a childhood birthday party seems more like a strange nightmare.

Ceccoli’s work is a reminder of how desire can often lead to dependency, or how longing for human connection can sometimes erode your self-love and ability to set boundaries. She explains that her work visualizes “a story of a place where desires and fears, light and shadow coexist.” She adds, “Wonder is always touched by unease, and sweetness conceals something darker within a fragile balance.”

Under My Spell is currently showing in Gallery 3 of Corey Helford Gallery until December 5, 2026. You can also keep up to date with the artist’s work by following Nicoletta Ceccoli on Instagram.

San Marino-based artist Nicoletta Ceccoli’s solo exhibition, Under My Spell, is now on view at Corey Helford Gallery in Los Angeles until December 5, 2026.

Nicoletta Ceccoli Under My Spell Exhibition

Beneath their sweet and innocent appearance, her illustrations explore darker psychological themes, like fear, desire, emotional dependency, identity, and control.

Nicoletta Ceccoli Under My Spell Exhibition

Nicoletta Ceccoli Under My Spell Exhibition

Nicoletta Ceccoli Under My Spell Exhibition

Nicoletta Ceccoli Under My Spell Exhibition

Nicoletta Ceccoli Under My Spell Exhibition

Exhibition Information:
Nicoletta Ceccoli
Under My Spell
October 30–December 5, 2026
Corey Helford Gallery
571 S Anderson St #1, Los Angeles, CA 90033, United States

Nicoletta Ceccoli: Website | Instagram
Corey Helford Gallery: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nicoletta Ceccoli / Corey Helford Gallery.

Related Articles:

Corey Helford Gallery Celebrates 20 Years of Championing New Contemporary Art With a 2-Part Show

Ethereal Manga-Inspired Paintings Hold Dear Our Connection to the Spirit World

Artist Evokes the Intrigue and Mystery of Worlds Unknown in Futurist Paintings [Interview]

Web Preview: Babes in Toyland – Nicoletta Ceccoli

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

teamLab Celebrates First Year of Kyoto Museum With 1.3 Million Visitors Experiencing Immersive Art
7 Landscape Artists Come Together Celebrating the Universality and Uniqueness of the Genre
Frieze Abu Dhabi: Inaugural Edition of the International Art Fair Launches This Month
Yayoi Kusama Museum Opens the First Exhibition Since the Artist’s Death This Year
Alex Katz and Julian Opie Explore the Human Figure in New Exhibition
MOCAD Celebrates 20 Years With Ambitious Exhibition Featuring More Than 80 Artists

More on My Modern Met

11th Edition of ART X Lagos 2026 Will Explore How Cultural Inheritance Informs Contemporary Art
Art Toronto 2026 Is Making Collecting More Approachable for People Who Want to Start
Phoenix Art Museum Receives $5M Donation To Create Gallery Dedicated to Sri Lankan + South Asian Art
Artist Transforms Her Late Father’s Expired Passport Into a Moving Grief Diary [Interview]
How the Character in Nina Sechko’s Multifaceted Work Explores Ways of Being [Interview]
How This Artist’s Travels Inspire Her Stunning Works of Animals and Nature [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.