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teamLab Celebrates First Year of Kyoto Museum With 1.3 Million Visitors Experiencing Immersive Art

By Sage Helene on November 8, 2026
Exterior of teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

Photo: © teamLab Architects, Vincent Hecht

The international art collective teamLab is celebrating the first anniversary of teamLab Biovortex Kyoto, its largest museum in Japan. Since opening on October 7, 2025, the immersive art destination has welcomed more than 1.3 million visitors from 167 countries and regions, highlighting the international draw of interactive art that blends technology, creativity, and participation.

The museum’s reach extends well beyond Japan. International visitors account for approximately 44% of total attendance, with many traveling from the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Guests also spend more than two and a half hours exploring its spaces on average, reflecting how deeply they engage with the experience.

Guided by the concept Universe of Existence, Universe of Perception, the museum examines how people experience their surroundings through interactive digital environments. Rather than simply viewing artworks, visitors become active participants. In Athletics Forest, movement shapes an immersive, multidimensional space, while Future Park invites guests to collaborate through hands-on artmaking. Both projects reflect teamLab’s educational focus on learning through participation.

To mark the anniversary, the museum is presenting Vanishing Tree and Wildflowers, featuring Japanese fantail willow. The temporary installation runs from October 7 through October 11, 2026, adding a special presentation to the milestone celebration.

Kyoto Mayor Koji Matsui has also recognized the museum’s contribution to the city’s cultural landscape, including its role in promoting the arts and supporting the southeastern area around Kyoto Station. The museum’s international attendance underscores how contemporary art can bring global audiences into conversation with Kyoto’s cultural identity.

Get tickets to Biovortex Kyoto on its website.

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto welcomed more than 1.3 million visitors from 167 countries and regions in its first year, with international guests accounting for 44% of total attendance.

Interactive Installations at teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

TAISEI SUMMER WORKSHOP Participants (Junior High School Students) teamLab Biovortex Kyoto ©︎ teamLab

Morphing Continuum installation at at teamLab biovortex kyoto

teamLab, Morphing Continuum © teamLab

Morphing Continuum installation at teamLab biovortex kyoto

teamLab, Morphing Continuum © teamLab

Interactive Installations at teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

TAISEI SUMMER WORKSHOP Participants (Junior High School Students) teamLab Biovortex Kyoto ©︎ teamLab

More than 50 artworks transform a 10,000-square-meter space into an interactive world where visitors explore digital environments through movement, play, and collaboration.

Light Fossils installation at teamLab biovortex kyoto

teamLab, Light Fossils, 2025, from the series of Copper Fossils, 2024-, Installation © teamLab

A Window to the Universe where Little People Live installation at teamLab biovortex kyoto

teamLab, A Window to the Universe where Little People Live © teamLab

A Window to the Universe where Little People Live installation at teamLab biovortex kyoto

teamLab, A Window to the Universe where Little People Live © teamLab

Aerial Climbing through a Flock of Colored Birds installation at teamLab biovortex kyoto

teamLab, Aerial Climbing through a Flock of Colored Birds © teamLab

Interactive Installations at teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

TAISEI SUMMER WORKSHOP Participants (Junior High School Students) teamLab Biovortex Kyoto ©︎ teamLab

To mark the anniversary, the museum is presenting Vanishing Tree and Wildflowers from October 7 through October 11, 2026.

teamLab, Vanishing Tree and Wildflowers Installation

teamLab, “Vanishing Tree and Wildflowers, Emerging Dark Enso, 2025, from the series Enso, 2017-, Installation © teamLab

teamLab, Vanishing Tree and Wildflowers Installation at teamLab biovortex kyoto

teamLab, “Vanishing Tree and Wildflowers, Emerging Dark Enso,” 2025, from the series Enso, 2017-, Installation © teamLab

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by teamLab.

Related Articles:

Expansive teamlab Exhibition Highlights Its Immersive Experiential Works Spanning Decades

teamLab Illuminates Osaka’s Botanical Garden With 20,000 Glowing Sunflowers

Immersive teamLab Museum and Wetlands Expansion Coming To Gardens by the Bay in Singapore

teamLab Transforms Osaka’s Botanical Garden Into a Living Work of Art at Night

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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