teamLab Celebrates First Year of Kyoto Museum With 1.3 Million Visitors Experiencing Immersive Art

The international art collective teamLab is celebrating the first anniversary of teamLab Biovortex Kyoto, its largest museum in Japan. Since opening on October 7, 2025, the immersive art destination has welcomed more than 1.3 million visitors from 167 countries and regions, highlighting the international draw of interactive art that blends technology, creativity, and participation.

The museum’s reach extends well beyond Japan. International visitors account for approximately 44% of total attendance, with many traveling from the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Guests also spend more than two and a half hours exploring its spaces on average, reflecting how deeply they engage with the experience.

Guided by the concept Universe of Existence, Universe of Perception, the museum examines how people experience their surroundings through interactive digital environments. Rather than simply viewing artworks, visitors become active participants. In Athletics Forest, movement shapes an immersive, multidimensional space, while Future Park invites guests to collaborate through hands-on artmaking. Both projects reflect teamLab’s educational focus on learning through participation.

To mark the anniversary, the museum is presenting Vanishing Tree and Wildflowers, featuring Japanese fantail willow. The temporary installation runs from October 7 through October 11, 2026, adding a special presentation to the milestone celebration.

Kyoto Mayor Koji Matsui has also recognized the museum’s contribution to the city’s cultural landscape, including its role in promoting the arts and supporting the southeastern area around Kyoto Station. The museum’s international attendance underscores how contemporary art can bring global audiences into conversation with Kyoto’s cultural identity.

Get tickets to Biovortex Kyoto on its website.

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto welcomed more than 1.3 million visitors from 167 countries and regions in its first year, with international guests accounting for 44% of total attendance.

More than 50 artworks transform a 10,000-square-meter space into an interactive world where visitors explore digital environments through movement, play, and collaboration.

To mark the anniversary, the museum is presenting Vanishing Tree and Wildflowers from October 7 through October 11, 2026.

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by teamLab.