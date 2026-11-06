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Frieze Abu Dhabi: Inaugural Edition of the International Art Fair Launches This Month

By Sage Helene on November 6, 2026
Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026

Chonon Bensho, Jone Metsa Noma (The beautiful woman of the invisible jungle), 2022. Hand embroidery on cotton, 98 x 138 cm. Courtesy of the artist and W-galería.

Frieze is expanding its international art fair calendar with the inaugural edition of Frieze Abu Dhabi. Taking place at Manarat Al Saadiyat, the fair will bring together 89 exhibitors from 37 countries and regions. Its program connects artists from West Asia, North Africa, and South Asia with international voices, exploring the histories and cultural exchanges that have shaped the region.

The fair is organized into four sections: Galleries, Focus, Frieze Masters Abu Dhabi, and Global Futures. Together, they span contemporary and historical art, bringing different generations and artistic perspectives into conversation.

The main Galleries section features more than 60 galleries presenting work from the mid-20th century to today. Regional art histories take center stage alongside international practices. Presentations include works by pioneering Arab artists and contemporary voices exploring identity, social change, and cultural memory. Several galleries will also highlight artists from the UAE, reflecting the country’s evolving creative landscape.

Frieze’s Focus section will spotlight younger galleries through a series of experimental solo presentations. One highlight is the presentation by Dala Nasser at Commonwealth and Council. The inaugural Frieze Abu Dhabi Artist Award recipient will showcase works incorporating rubbings of ruins, tombs, and rock surfaces across Western Asia. Using ash and natural pigments, Nasser’s practice considers the relationship between landscape, history, and memory.

Meanwhile, Frieze Masters Abu Dhabi takes a step back in time. Curated by Marika Sardar, the section explores the Indian Ocean as a historic center of trade and cultural exchange. Rare books, manuscripts, maps, and artifacts will trace the movement of people, objects, and knowledge between West Asia, East Africa, and South Asia. Among the highlights is a first-century painted portrait known as Portrait L, which will be exhibited in the Middle East for the first time since leaving Egypt in 1888.

Global Futures, curated by Tarini Malik, brings together eight solo presentations exploring connections across generations and geographies. The artists consider themes of place, identity, and memory through works that draw on their cultural backgrounds and lived experiences.

Beyond the fair, Frieze Abu Dhabi will extend its programming across Saadiyat Island. Frieze Sculpture Abu Dhabi, presented by Aldar, will feature five large-scale public artworks along Mamsha Beach from November 16 to December 16. Visitors can also attend a three-day talks program and explore a new commission by Dala Nasser.

By placing regional artists and histories at the center of an international gathering, Frieze Abu Dhabi offers a fresh perspective on the connections between past and present.

The inaugural Frieze Abu Dhabi takes place November 19–22, 2026. For more information, including tickets to the art fair, you can visit the Frieze website.

The inaugural edition of Frieze Abu Dhabi brings an international art fair to the heart of the Saadiyat Cultural District.

Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026

Installation view, Dala Nasser, Adonis River, 2023, Renaissance Society, Chicago. Courtesy of the artist, Renaissance Society and Commonwealth and Council. Photo by Bob.

Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026

Dala Nasser, Blue of noon I, 2023/2026. Earth, rust, and pine needles on lapis lazuli dyed muslin and silk, hibiscus, dyed muslin, lapis lazuli and hibiscus dyed Orange Fiber fabric. Approx. 86.5 x 55 in (220 x 140 cm). Courtesy of the artist and Commonwealth and Council. (Photo: Paul Salveson)

Sheila Hicks, Contained Energy, 2026. Linen 40 elements 110 x 250 cm, 43 1/4 x 98 3/8 in. Courtesy of the artist and galerie frank elbaz. (Photo: Claire Dorn)

Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026

Tahir Karmali, Unit 02, 2026. Earthen canvas, soil dyes, synthetic dyes, Natural dyes, Cochineal, bleach, iron oxide, plaster, and gesso, 60″ x 53″ (152.4 cm x 134.62 cm). Image courtesy of the artist and Management, New York; Photography by Inna Svyatsky/installshots.art.

Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026

Emily Kam Kngwarray, Desert Tracks, 1992. PAINTING acrylic on linen, 122 cm × 304 cm (48-1/16″ × 9’ 11-11/16″). © Emily Kam Kngwarray / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.

Taking place at Manarat Al Saadiyat, the fair welcomes 89 exhibitors from 37 countries and regions.

Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026

Portrait L, Portrait of a woman with pearl earrings and emerald necklace c. 98–117 A.D. Encaustic on panel. Panel: 38 × 23.5 cm. Frame: 54 × 41 cm. Courtesy of the artist and ArtAncient.

Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026

Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, The Form, 2024, Fiberglass and resin on polystyrene over steel armature, 130 x 130 cm. Courtesy of the artist and Lawrie Shabibi.

Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026

Arabian Funerary Stele. Royal Minaean funerary stele with surviving pigment 63 x 26 x 16 cm. Courtesy of Inlibris Rare Books & Manuscripts.

Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026

Ala Younis, Climate Conditions 2, 2025. Mosaic panel on metal frame, 100 x 80 cm. / 39.3 x 31.4 in. (framed size), Edition of 2 + AP. Courtesy of the artist and Taymour Grahne Projects.

Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026

Farideh Lashai, Untitled, from the Tree Series, 1975. Oil on Paper, 40 x 59 x 4 cm. Courtesy of the artist and Leila Heller Gallery.

Four curated sections connect contemporary artists with regional art histories, exploring themes of identity, memory, and centuries of cultural exchange.

Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026

Kamran Samimi, Voyagers (Traveling Stones), 2025, Green basalt, smaller: 43 x 63 x 89 cm (17 x 25 x 35 ”), larger: 48 x 58 x 122 cm (19 x 23 x 48”). Courtesy the artist and The Third Line, Dubai.

Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026

Kamran Samimi, Voyagers (Traveling Stones), 2025, Green basalt, smaller: 43 x 63 x 89 cm (17 x 25 x 35 ”), larger: 48 x 58 x 122 cm (19 x 23 x 48”). Courtesy the artist and The Third Line, Dubai.

Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026

Marigold Santos, shroud transformation (25), 2026. Ink on hand marbled paper, 15 x 11 in. 38.10 x 27.94 cm framed. Courtesy of the artist and Patel Brown.

From November 16 to December 16, 2026, five large-scale sculptures will transform Saadiyat Island’s Mamsha Beach into an outdoor exhibition.

Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026

Mohammed Joha, No Shelter 01, 2026. Courtesy of Zawyeh Gallery and the Artist.

Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026

Mohammed Kazem, Studio, 2023. Acrylic on canvas 150 x 150 x 3.5 cm. Courtesy of the artist and Gallery Isabelle.

Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026

Imran Qureshi, The Opening Word of this New Scripture, 2026. Gouache and gold leaf on wasli paper, Image 30,5 x 21,6 cm (12 x 8,5 in). © Imran Qureshi. Courtesy Thaddaeus Ropac.

Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026

Dhabia Al Qubaisi, It Found Its Way From Hand to Hand, 2026. Courtesy artist and Iris Projects.

Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026

©️Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi.

Exhibition Information:
Frieze Abu Dhabi
November 19–22, 2026
Manarat Al Saadiyat
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hwy, Saadiyat Island, Cultural District, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Frieze: Website | Instagram 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Frieze Abu Dhabi. 

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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