Frieze Abu Dhabi: Inaugural Edition of the International Art Fair Launches This Month

Frieze is expanding its international art fair calendar with the inaugural edition of Frieze Abu Dhabi. Taking place at Manarat Al Saadiyat, the fair will bring together 89 exhibitors from 37 countries and regions. Its program connects artists from West Asia, North Africa, and South Asia with international voices, exploring the histories and cultural exchanges that have shaped the region.

The fair is organized into four sections: Galleries, Focus, Frieze Masters Abu Dhabi, and Global Futures. Together, they span contemporary and historical art, bringing different generations and artistic perspectives into conversation.

The main Galleries section features more than 60 galleries presenting work from the mid-20th century to today. Regional art histories take center stage alongside international practices. Presentations include works by pioneering Arab artists and contemporary voices exploring identity, social change, and cultural memory. Several galleries will also highlight artists from the UAE, reflecting the country’s evolving creative landscape.

Frieze’s Focus section will spotlight younger galleries through a series of experimental solo presentations. One highlight is the presentation by Dala Nasser at Commonwealth and Council. The inaugural Frieze Abu Dhabi Artist Award recipient will showcase works incorporating rubbings of ruins, tombs, and rock surfaces across Western Asia. Using ash and natural pigments, Nasser’s practice considers the relationship between landscape, history, and memory.

Meanwhile, Frieze Masters Abu Dhabi takes a step back in time. Curated by Marika Sardar, the section explores the Indian Ocean as a historic center of trade and cultural exchange. Rare books, manuscripts, maps, and artifacts will trace the movement of people, objects, and knowledge between West Asia, East Africa, and South Asia. Among the highlights is a first-century painted portrait known as Portrait L, which will be exhibited in the Middle East for the first time since leaving Egypt in 1888.

Global Futures, curated by Tarini Malik, brings together eight solo presentations exploring connections across generations and geographies. The artists consider themes of place, identity, and memory through works that draw on their cultural backgrounds and lived experiences.

Beyond the fair, Frieze Abu Dhabi will extend its programming across Saadiyat Island. Frieze Sculpture Abu Dhabi, presented by Aldar, will feature five large-scale public artworks along Mamsha Beach from November 16 to December 16. Visitors can also attend a three-day talks program and explore a new commission by Dala Nasser.

By placing regional artists and histories at the center of an international gathering, Frieze Abu Dhabi offers a fresh perspective on the connections between past and present.

The inaugural Frieze Abu Dhabi takes place November 19–22, 2026. For more information, including tickets to the art fair, you can visit the Frieze website.

The inaugural edition of Frieze Abu Dhabi brings an international art fair to the heart of the Saadiyat Cultural District.

Taking place at Manarat Al Saadiyat, the fair welcomes 89 exhibitors from 37 countries and regions.

Four curated sections connect contemporary artists with regional art histories, exploring themes of identity, memory, and centuries of cultural exchange.

From November 16 to December 16, 2026, five large-scale sculptures will transform Saadiyat Island’s Mamsha Beach into an outdoor exhibition.

Exhibition Information :

Frieze Abu Dhabi

November 19–22, 2026

Manarat Al Saadiyat

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hwy, Saadiyat Island, Cultural District, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Frieze Abu Dhabi.

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