Hyperrealistic Paintings Capture the Curious Beauty of Clumsily Wrapped Packages

Hyperrealistic art has a way of shining a light on the extraordinary beauty of everyday objects. And that's exactly what artist Yrjö Edelmann does in his depictions of packages wrapped in colorful paper. Each work celebrates the textured landscape of wrinkles and folds, sometimes tied with a single string and other times kept together with a few pieces of tape.

Born in 1941 in Finland, Edelmann received his formal education in art at the University College of Arts, Crafts, and Design in Stockholm, Sweden. His masterful pictorial skills led him into hyperrealistic paintings and dreamy trompe-l'oeil images. During this time, he developed an interest in clumsily wrapped packages. It was not only in what they show the viewer—the sheen and shadows of the paper, the string, the tape—but also in what they conceal. Since there is never any indication of the contents of the package (aside from the shape), it creates an atmosphere of curiosity.

Edelmann produces the hyperrealistic effect of his paintings using traditional oil painting techniques from the Renaissance. He carefully adds thin layers of paint to the canvas to enhance the luminosity of the different colors. The limited palette of these pieces lets the variation of hues, from the lightest shade to the darkest, lead the viewer's eyes across the undulating surface of the paper.

Scroll down to see more of Edelmann's hyperrealistic paintings, and visit Galleri GKM's website to learn more about Edelmann's creative practice.

Artist Yrjö Edelmann paints hyperrealistic depictions of packages wrapped in colorful paper.

Galleri GKM: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Galleri GKM.