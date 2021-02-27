Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Hyperrealistic Paintings Capture the Curious Beauty of Clumsily Wrapped Packages

By Margherita Cole on February 27, 2021
Hyperrealistic Paintings of Packages by Yrjö Edelmann

“Wrapped and Stringed Area for Recognition in Green,” Yrjö Edelmann. © Copyright Galleri GKM

Hyperrealistic art has a way of shining a light on the extraordinary beauty of everyday objects. And that's exactly what artist Yrjö Edelmann does in his depictions of packages wrapped in colorful paper. Each work celebrates the textured landscape of wrinkles and folds, sometimes tied with a single string and other times kept together with a few pieces of tape.

Born in 1941 in Finland, Edelmann received his formal education in art at the University College of Arts, Crafts, and Design in Stockholm, Sweden. His masterful pictorial skills led him into hyperrealistic paintings and dreamy trompe-l'oeil images. During this time, he developed an interest in clumsily wrapped packages. It was not only in what they show the viewer—the sheen and shadows of the paper, the string, the tape—but also in what they conceal. Since there is never any indication of the contents of the package (aside from the shape), it creates an atmosphere of curiosity.

Edelmann produces the hyperrealistic effect of his paintings using traditional oil painting techniques from the Renaissance. He carefully adds thin layers of paint to the canvas to enhance the luminosity of the different colors. The limited palette of these pieces lets the variation of hues, from the lightest shade to the darkest, lead the viewer's eyes across the undulating surface of the paper.

Scroll down to see more of Edelmann's hyperrealistic paintings, and visit Galleri GKM's website to learn more about Edelmann's creative practice.

Artist Yrjö Edelmann paints hyperrealistic depictions of packages wrapped in colorful paper.

Hyperrealistic Paintings of Packages by Yrjö Edelmann

“All this is Vital Importance,” Yrjö Edelmann. © Copyright Galleri GKM

Hyperrealistic Paintings of Packages by Yrjö Edelmann

“Stringed Box of Blackberry II,” Yrjö Edelmann. © Copyright Galleri GKM

Hyperrealistic Paintings of Packages by Yrjö Edelmann

“Wrapped Night Parcel,” Yrjö Edelmann. © Copyright Galleri GKM

Hyperrealistic Paintings of Packages by Yrjö Edelmann

“Rapid Pressure and Control of Red,” Yrjö Edelmann. © Copyright Galleri GKM

Hyperrealistic Paintings of Packages by Yrjö Edelmann

“Force Pressure and Energy of Brown in Perspective,” Yrjö Edelmann. © Copyright Galleri GKM

Hyperrealistic Paintings of Packages by Yrjö Edelmann

“Concentration of Light Red Substance,” Yrjö Edelmann. © Copyright Galleri GKM

Hyperrealistic Paintings of Packages by Yrjö Edelmann

“Green Field Theory,” Yrjö Edelmann. © Copyright Galleri GKM

Hyperrealistic Paintings of Packages by Yrjö Edelmann

“Concentration of Blue Substance,” Yrjö Edelmann. © Copyright Galleri GKM

Hyperrealistic Paintings of Packages by Yrjö Edelmann

“The Timing Function,” Yrjö Edelmann. © Copyright Galleri GKM

Galleri GKM: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Galleri GKM.

Related Articles:

Painter Omar Ortiz on His Hyperrealistic Paintings and Creative Process [Podcast]

Hyperrealistic Pencil Portraits Offer a Surreal Look Into Being Black in Today’s World

Artist Celebrates Happy Moments With Hyperrealistic Paintings of Bows and Balloons [Interview]

These Hyperrealistic Paintings of Nature Are a Breath of Fresh Air

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist “Travels” To Scotland’s Isle of Skye in a Luminous Landscape Oil Painting
Painting by Civil War-Era Black Artist Is Presented as Smithsonian’s Inaugural Gift
Expressive Oil Paintings Highlight Inner Thoughts and Emotions Through Flurries of Brushstrokes
Pixelated Paintings Reveal Colorful Cityscapes When Viewed From Afar
Lively Paintings Capture the Dynamic Energy of Bustling Cities at Night [Interview]
Artist Copes With Lockdown Fatigue by Painting Immersive Landscapes

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Pocket-Sized Mint Tins Open to Reveal Miniature Oil Paintings of Bucolic Landscapes
Artist Celebrates Happy Moments With Hyperrealistic Paintings of Bows and Balloons [Interview]
Painter Iris Scott on How Using Her Fingers Led to Her Success [Podcast]
Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Depict Women Submerging Themselves in Glistening Waters
Buzzing NYC at Night Oil Painting by Alexandra Pacula
New Blurry Oil Paintings by Alexandra Pacula

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.