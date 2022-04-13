Paper Quilling Pioneer Is Auctioning One of Her Amazing Artworks as a Fundraiser for Ukraine

In the wake of the ongoing war in Ukraine, artists from around the world feel compelled to help the citizens of the embattled country. Pioneering paper quilling artist Yulia Brodskaya has recently launched a fundraiser to support the charities working in Ukraine. To do so, she’s auctioning off one of her incredible paper art pieces. Titled Sunflowers, it utilizes meticulously arranged paper to recreate a colorful bouquet in the dominant hues of blue and yellow—the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Brodskaya is hosting this auction completely online, which allows anyone in the world to own one of her original pieces. The starting bid for Sunflowers is $2,224, and anyone can submit their offer by emailing Brodskaya and mentioning “sunflowers” in the email subject. Bidding is happening until April 16, 2022, at which point she’ll email everyone who has participated with the current highest bid. They will then have the opportunity to submit their best and final offer until April 20. (This amount does not include shipping.)

Check out some of the delicious details from Brodskaya’s work below—including a video of how she put the piece together. It gives you an idea of how meticulous the paper-quilling process is.

Pioneering paper quilling artist Yulia Brodskaya has recently launched a fundraiser to support the charities working in Ukraine.

Her piece titled Sunflowers is now available for bidding in an online auction.

Bidding is happening until April 16, 2022.

Watch Brodskaya work on Sunflowers in the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yulia Brodskaya (@yulia_brodskaya_artyulia)

Yulia Brodskaya: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Yulia Brodskaya.

Related Articles: