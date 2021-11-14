Home / Inspiring

Woman Bought Her 1957 Chevrolet 64 Years Ago and Has Been Driving It Ever Since

By Emma Taggart on November 14, 2021
Grace Braeger 1957 Chevy

According to the latest report from IHS Automotive, the average person buys 9.4 cars in their lifetime. For many drivers, however, it can be hard to let go of a car you really love. This was the case for an elderly lady named Grace Braeger. She bought a 1957 Chevrolet the same year it was released and has been driving it ever since—that’s 64 years!

In 1957, Braeger bought the car for $2,250, just before the 1958 models were released. Her particular car was a demonstrator, meaning it was used as a display model in the car dealer’s showroom. The '57 Chevy, as it is often known, is an auto icon. At the time of its release, it was popular among drag racers, and a later model (Chevrolet 409) even inspired the Beach Boys song, 409. The '57 Chevy is now a highly sought-after collectible classic car, but Braeger isn’t keeping it as a status symbol. She continues to drive it simply because she loves it.

In a video produced by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Braeger is interviewed about her car. “I chose to keep the car all these years because I had no reason to give it up,” she says. “I had no major problems with it.” Today, Braeger doesn’t drive too far, but she has used her '57 Chevy for long journeys in the past. And surprisingly, the classic car is in almost-perfect condition. “I was raised during the Depression, and we learned to take care of things,” reveals Braeger. “I think that’s had a major bearing on my still having this car today.”

Watch Braeger talk about her '57 Chevy below.

Grace Braeger bought her 1957 Chevrolet 64 years ago, and it’s still the only car she drives today.

h/t: [Laughing Squid]

Related Articles:

MINI Created an Electric Model Putting a Sustainable Spin on the Classic Car

Retro DIY Lawn Mowers Inspired by Classic Cars

Classic Posters of Iconic Movie Cars

This Cutting-Edge Company Can Transform Any Classic Vehicle Into an Electric Car

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

89-Year-Old Earns the PhD in Physics He Dreamed of Decades Ago
School Teacher’s Ingenious Lesson on Fairness Using Band-Aids Goes Viral on TikTok
Boy Made Fun of for ‘Tony Stark’ Costume Finds Superhero Strength To Stand Up To Bullies
17-Year-Old Robert Irwin Looks Just Like His Late Dad, the Legendary “Crocodile Hunter”
Black Artists Revitalize the Streets of Detroit With a Colorful Mural Festival
The Inspiring Story of Dr. Ellen Ochoa: The First Hispanic Woman in Space

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Indigenous Model Makes Her Debut at 2021 Met Gala and Goes Viral for Her Look
Simone Biles Silences Harsh Critics After Tokyo Olympics With Magnificent Instagram Post
101-Year-Old Woman Is Still Working on a Lobster Boat With No Plans To Retire
Malnourished Child Adopted by a Single Gay Man Is Now an Olympic Champion Inspiring Others
1,500-Year-Old Embracing Lovers’ Skeletons Found in a Chinese Cemetery
Kate Middleton and Prince William Promote Butterfly Conservation With Sweet Photo of Princess Charlotte

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.