These Funny Animal Photos Are the Winners of the 2022 Comedy Pet Photography Awards

Anyone who owns a pet knows how funny animals can be. And the winners of the 2022 Comedy Pet Photography Awards did an incredible job capturing the quirky side of their pets. Over 2,000 images were entered into the contest, with Japanese photographer Kenichi Morinaga taking home the win for his photo of two cats nuzzling each other on a fence.

Morinaga, whose image also won the Cat Category, loves photographing street cats. His passion was sparked by his own pet cat and his adventures backpacking in Europe. Now, he often visits Japan's small islands, where he's always on the lookout for new felines to photograph.

“When I returned to Japan, I continued to seek them out, they really cheer me up, especially after the last two years of the pandemic—they are so funny, even when they are doing something serious,” the photographer shares. “This amazing competition reminded me that such gestures from all animals are recognized as being hilarious, cute, and heart-warming not only in Japan but all over the world.”

Morinaga won £2,000 ($2,260) and the title of Comedy Pet Photographer of the Year. But, even more importantly, he earned the opportunity to make a £5,000 ($5,650) donation to any animal charity of his choice. The photographer selected The Cat Welfare Group, a charity that has spent 35 years looking after the well-being and rescue of cats.

Charity is an important component of the competition. Thanks to a partnership with Animal Friends Pet Insurance, Comedy Pets also donated £10,000 ($11,300) each to three separate charities all doing an amazing job of caring for and re-homing abandoned animals: Dean Farm Trust, London Inner City Kitties, and Wild at Heart Foundation.

The other winning images are a delightful selection of funny animal photos that show everything from a dog getting wild in water to a befuddled cat stuck in a hedge. There's even a “cigar” smoking alpaca and a dog “chauffeur,” so if you are looking for a laugh, keep scrolling.

Here are the winners of the 2022 Comedy Pet Photography Awards.

Over 2,000 funny animal photos were entered into this year's contest.

As part of the competition, nearly $40,000 was donated to UK-based animal charities.

Comedy Pet Photo Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Comedy Pet Photo Awards.